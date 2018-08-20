Wisconsin gained 9,100 private-sector jobs in July, according to preliminary estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released Friday.
In July, Wisconsin saw an increase of 2,500 manufacturing jobs, 2,300 jobs in education and health and 2,800 leisure and hospitality jobs. The figures are part of the Current Employment Statistics program, which samples a small number of employers monthly. As preliminary estimates for July, the numbers are subject to revision.
From July 2017 to July 2018, the state added 38,500 private-sector jobs, including 21,300 manufacturing jobs.
“... Wisconsin's economic momentum continues and even with historically low unemployment, key industry sectors like manufacturing continue to add jobs,” DWD Secretary Ray Allen said in a statement.
Wisconsin outperformed surrounding states in private job creation estimates for the month of July, but lagged behind several states when looking at private job creation over the last year.
In July, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Minnesota gained 5,400, saw no change, lost 200 and gained 8,000 private-sector jobs respectively.
But from July 2017 to July 2018, Illinois gained 54,200 private-sector jobs, Iowa gained 18,600 jobs, Michigan gained 64,800 jobs and Minnesota saw a 38,700 job increase.
The nation as a whole also performed well in July, adding 209,000 jobs, exceeding estimates of 180,000 jobs.
Walker took office in January 2011 vowing to create 250,000 new private-sector jobs before the end of his first term. Walker has since said that he has "shifted" his focus to finding the workforce to fill available jobs.
The Cap Times tracks the monthly job estimates since January 2011, which show Wisconsin has gained 251,800 jobs over that time. But, as PolitiFact has pointed out, the Cap Times data does not include the first few weeks of Walker’s first term, as the data does not start in December 2010, and uses monthly jobs numbers. The Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, also provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is considered a more accurate measure of job growth than the Current Employment Statistics program.
The most recent Quarterly Census numbers, which go through December 2017, showed the state had gained 213,426 private jobs since Walker took office.
