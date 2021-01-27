Plowz & Mowz app aims to make ordering a snow plow as easy as ordering dinner

When the next winter storm hits, Madisonians will have another driveway-clearing tool at their disposal: an app that aims to make ordering a snow plow as easy as ordering a pizza.
Plowz & Mowz, which made its Madison debut about a year ago, is the brainchild of Wills Mahoney, a tech support entrepreneur who got the idea after a major snowstorm left him to shove his mom’s long driveway in Syracuse, New York.
Mahoney had called every plow company he knew, and none answered. But as he shoveled, he saw plow after plow drive past. His mom’s driveway could have been just a brief extra job on their way, he thought, and he’d have paid any price just to be back in his warm home.
“I can solve this problem,” Mahoney told himself.
In 2013, he and partner Andrew Englander founded Plowz & Mowz, launching the app in Syracuse before expanding to Rochester and Minneapolis. Today, customers in and around 55 cities, including Madison and Milwaukee, can use the app to hire on-demand snow removal and landscaping services.
Customers submit their snow removal requests by answering a series of questions, including expected snowfall and driveway size, and the app immediately provides a quote. If the customer accepts the quote, it sends a notification to the local network of contractors, each of whom can accept or reject the job. When they’ve finished, they upload a photo of the completed job.
With about 15 area contractors currently on the platform, Mahoney said Madison is a small but growing market for the company.
Uber for your yard?
Like gig economy staples Uber, Grubhub and TaskRabbit, Plowz & Mowz connects customers with service providers and takes a cut of the costs. Plowz & Mowz keeps 30% of each transaction for marketing, billing, and customer support.
But while one can become Uber or Grubhub drivers without prior experience, Plowz & Mowz is made for those who would be doing this work anyway. The platform requires that each “partner” have “professional grade equipment” and at least $1 million in general liability insurance. That, said Mahoney, means Plowz & Mowz contracts with companies — mostly LLCs, plus some sole proprietors — not individuals.
The company’s last survey found the average landscaper on its platform had been in the business for more than nine years. “So, unfortunately, if you're the 13-year-old kid next door, you can't join Plowz & Mowz at this point,” Mahoney said.
The app is designed to help professionals supplement their regular customers with one-time jobs without having to answer calls while they’re out in the field. The app’s route optimization technology helps contractors find jobs near their existing jobs.
For Matt Meicher, who signed up on the app last June after learning about it on Facebook, it’s connected him with around 26 extra jobs so far. Meicher runs P.F.D. LLC, an Oregon-based company doing everything from snow removal to tree work. “Basically, if it needs to be done outside, we’ll do it,” he said.
He now checks the app on slower days to see where he can tack on a nearby gig. “When my phone goes off with a notice from them, we look at it. And if it’s something we can do, we definitely take it,” Meicher said.
When he first heard about Plowz & Mowz, he worried that the jobs might not pay fairly. But he’s been happy with the payouts so far, which have ranged from $40 to around $100.
“They do a very good job of making sure we get paid for our time,” Meicher said.
But the automatic pricing system isn’t perfect, he said, as it’s based on the customer’s own estimates of the size of the job. He once showed up to clear a driveway a customer had described as one car wide and five cars long, only to find it was more like four cars wide and fifteen cars long. Now he knows that in such situations, he can call the company’s 24-hour support team so that they can discuss the issue with the customer before he starts working, at which point he's locked in.
That support is what made Sterling Evert willing to try out the app. Evert, who owns Home Land Enterprises, LLC in Cross Plains, said he didn’t want to be talking to a recording if problems arose. “I would rather work with people, either on the phone or face to face,” he said, noting that he's since reached Plowz & Mowz staff at 8 p.m.
Some storms, he’s so busy with his own customers that he can’t take any jobs through the app, and sometimes the jobs the app offers are too far away to be worth it. He has to prioritize his contract customers, and he knows app customers might expect immediate service.
“That's the only problem that I see … They can't be the first ones on the list,” Evert said.
Changing the landscape?
In some cities, Mahoney said, some contractors get so much work through the app that they now have dedicated trucks for Plowz & Mowz jobs. He hopes the company will eventually offer service nationwide, and it’s already been expanding its range of services. In some areas, customers can now order snow removal for commercial properties, salting (without shoveling or plowing), pet waste removal, gutter cleaning, firewood delivery and even drone photography. Those offerings will keep growing, Mahoney said, but the company will always focus on outdoor work.
In the Madison area, the company is currently seeking additional landscaping companies to meet its current demand. To do that, it’ll need to get the word out to more small business owners like Michael Anderson, owner of the Madison-based God’s Clean Up Crew.
Anderson started the snow removal operation about 12 years ago to supplement his 26-year-old home repair business, Anderson Repairs, in slow times. He takes season-long contracts and one-time jobs for residences and commercial properties, visiting each to provide a quote. But he’s seen a decline in demand since the pandemic began, a change he attributes in part to people opting to save money by mowing their own lawns or shoveling their own snow. He’s got around 10 snow removal contracts at the moment.
It’s hard for a small company like his to compete with companies that might have 100 employees, Anderson said, so he’s been teaming up with other contractors to share jobs, and even stepping into the world of COVID-19 cleaning services.
“We just can't sit and wait on snow,” he said. “We just try to band together to keep the source of income coming in and keep it flowing through these dire times that we're having right now.”
While the pandemic has reduced business for Anderson, Mahoney said Plowz & Mowz’ snow numbers are as good as ever.
Anderson said he’d never heard of Plowz & Mowz, and he wasn’t sure whether such an app would help him, given the feast-or-famine nature of snow work. After a big storm, contracts and calls from regular clients usually fill his day, and he thinks older residents often prefer working directly with a small business they know.
Meanwhile, even those who use the app regularly seem far from abandoning the traditional business model.
Meicher, whose company owns three trucks, skid loaders and a tractor, noted that the equipment is too expensive for him to do only one-time jobs.
“They could just use you for one storm and then they're gone,” he said. “You gotta have things locked in to where you know you can make your payments every month.”
And Evert said he didn’t personally know any contractors working exclusively through the app.
“That could be maybe 20 years down the road, maybe 10 years down the road, maybe five years down the road,” he said. “It all depends on how scenarios play out.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.