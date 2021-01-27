Plowz & Mowz app aims to make ordering a snow plow as easy as ordering dinner

But the automatic pricing system isn’t perfect, he said, as it’s based on the customer’s own estimates of the size of the job. He once showed up to clear a driveway a customer had described as one car wide and five cars long, only to find it was more like four cars wide and fifteen cars long. Now he knows that in such situations, he can call the company’s 24-hour support team so that they can discuss the issue with the customer before he starts working, at which point he's locked in.

That support is what made Sterling Evert willing to try out the app. Evert, who owns Home Land Enterprises, LLC in Cross Plains, said he didn’t want to be talking to a recording if problems arose. “I would rather work with people, either on the phone or face to face,” he said, noting that he's since reached Plowz & Mowz staff at 8 p.m.

Some storms, he’s so busy with his own customers that he can’t take any jobs through the app, and sometimes the jobs the app offers are too far away to be worth it. He has to prioritize his contract customers, and he knows app customers might expect immediate service.

“That's the only problem that I see … They can't be the first ones on the list,” Evert said.

Changing the landscape?