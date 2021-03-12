Plans in early stages for 15-story 'mass timber' development on East Washington

Helbach said he is hoping the building will ultimately have a fleet of Teslas that residents can check out by using a smartphone app. Sharing the electric cars would help reduce the amount of car traffic the building generates as well as reduce its overall carbon footprint.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re working on doing a rideshare and we want to reduce cars on the street,” Helbach said. “Our tenants will be able to go into an app, grab a Tesla, drive it around the city and bring it back and charge it, which will reduce carbon emissions and cars in the street.”

Helbach formed the Neutral Project in 2020 with the goal of building sustainable real estate. He is a managing partner in the company along with Warner, who is also from Madison.

“Tyler and I created the Neutral Project about eight months ago to challenge conventional development strategies and have a more sustainable approach,” Helbach said.

Since coming together, they have opened The Current apartments in Eau Claire, a building that has a mix of affordable and market-rate rental units.