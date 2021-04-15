Plan Commission halts Raemisch Farm development over F35s, environmental impacts

Uncertainty around the future impact of the noise from F35 fighter jets based at Madison’s Truax Field led to the city’s Plan Commission halting a major development proposal earlier this week.
The Plan Commission on Monday reviewed a proposal to rezone property at 4000-4150 Packers Ave. and 4201 N. Sherman Ave. in order to allow construction of 124 single family homes as well as a potential mix of condominiums, apartment buildings, mixed-use buildings and commercial space called Raemisch Farm.
The Rifkin Group, a Madison-based company, has partnered with Quam Engineering from McFarland to build the proposal on an area currently zoned for agriculture with non-residential marshy wetland, located directly west of the Dane County Regional Airport and the Truax Field Air National Guard Base.
The applicants have appeared before the Plan Commission eight times since July 2020 and the proposal also appeared before the City Council in October 2020. Each time, the proposal has been referred to a later meeting and delayed.
During Monday’s Plan Commission meeting, concerns were raised by opponents of the proposal who said it would create a number of environmental issues by reducing the area’s woodland and natural area. Residents living in the area said acres of marshy wetland and wooded areas are gathering places for rare birds, ducks, geese and other animals.
Additionally, the nature-heavy area provides opportunities and uses for outdoor learning for students of Lake View Elementary School, which borders the proposed area.
Last summer, the Northside Planning Council created a working group to help residents learn about the proposal and discuss some of the issues involved or float ideas about what the proposal should include. But on Monday night, residents representing the working group said that none of their concerns had been addressed by the development team despite numerous meetings.
“Mr. Rifkin had listened to our concerns and he actually met with a small group of us several times. He came to walk the school forest with our work group,” said Michelle Ellinger, who represented the working group. “On April 1 of this year, we had our final meeting with Mr. Rifkin. … At this meeting the workgroup expressed our concerns with the current plat design and at that time we learned that this plat would not be changed at all. It was the exact same plat, so here we are. After a full year with knowledge of our work and these issues, this plan remains unchanged.”
The impending and controversial arrival of F-35 fighter jets at Truax was also a major issue for residents, members of the commission, and City Council members who went on record during the meeting.
During the meeting on Monday, commissioners asked city staff if it was possible to approve zoning changes currently and then revisit the zoning of the proposed area years down the road when the impact of the F-35s is more known. Ald. Sayed Abbas, whose north side district includes the proposed development, wondered about the unknown impact of the fighter jets on communities located near the airport.
City staff informed the commissioners that the zoning changes before them weren’t able to be changed at the meeting.
As a result, Alds. Marsha Rummel and Patrick Heck, both of whom represent east side districts, made a motion to place the proposal on file without prejudice.
“This proposal isn’t quite there,” Rummel said. “There are so many unanswered questions. We can’t make serious changes later. While I think this is a good place to build new housing — single-family if we can, or mixed-use or low residential/medium residential — I just have grave concerns about the plat on Packers Avenue and what kind of quality can go there and until I have more information on that, I don’t really want to approve this.”
Heck pointed to the issues of habitability once the F-35s are here.
“For me it’s about the unknown impact of the F-35s and I liked what Ald. (Sayed) Abbas had to say about if we have to wait five years to understand the impacts, that we can still minimize the chances that people are going to be living in uninhabitable zones by potentially rethinking the eastern portion along Packers Ave.,” Heck said.
The motion to deny the proposal passed unanimously.