Plan Commission halts Raemisch Farm development over F35s, environmental impacts

During the meeting on Monday, commissioners asked city staff if it was possible to approve zoning changes currently and then revisit the zoning of the proposed area years down the road when the impact of the F-35s is more known. Ald. Sayed Abbas, whose north side district includes the proposed development, wondered about the unknown impact of the fighter jets on communities located near the airport.

City staff informed the commissioners that the zoning changes before them weren’t able to be changed at the meeting.

As a result, Alds. Marsha Rummel and Patrick Heck, both of whom represent east side districts, made a motion to place the proposal on file without prejudice.

“This proposal isn’t quite there,” Rummel said. “There are so many unanswered questions. We can’t make serious changes later. While I think this is a good place to build new housing — single-family if we can, or mixed-use or low residential/medium residential — I just have grave concerns about the plat on Packers Avenue and what kind of quality can go there and until I have more information on that, I don’t really want to approve this.”

Heck pointed to the issues of habitability once the F-35s are here.