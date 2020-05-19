Pets for Life helps Madison pet owners survive the pandemic

“The human-animal bond is so important, especially in these stressful times, that we really want to make sure we are here to provide families with resources to keep animals in their loving homes,” Middleton said.

She estimates that since the pandemic began, she’s been making at least 10 deliveries each week. Before, she’d tend to deliver things like medications and food bowls, but now clients need new kinds of help. One person texted Middleton to say he’d run out of dog food a week ago and had been feeding his dog people food since then.

“I was like, ‘Alright, I’m on my way,’” Middleton recalls.

In 2019, she delivered pet food only twice, but this year, she’s already delivered more than 2,000 pounds of pet food. Her clients tend not to have their own transportation, so with the city buses reducing trips and limiting the number of riders per bus, buying pet food has gotten yet more difficult.