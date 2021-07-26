Petition to preserve Wonder Bar gets more than 2,600 signatures

The proposed development is not in any particular neighborhood association’s jurisdiction and skirts the lines of two districts.

“The point about that site not being included within a neighborhood meant that the developer was not required to submit a 30-day notice before they submitted plans to the city,” Davis said. “That 30 days is so people can meet with the developers and reasonably have some impact on the development. But by the time anyone found out about it, the developer had already finalized his plans.”

Alds. Tag Evers and Sheri Carter each hosted separate neighborhood meetings on May 5 and May 13, respectively, but according to Munns, Davis and Rothburn, the developer had already created a final plan and did not incorporate any neighborhood feedback.

“We requested that Tag Evers call a meeting, and McGrath presented to us but he had already finalized the plans by that time,” Munns said. “The hope is developers will not have them finalized before they come to the meeting. But our feedback did not get included in his plans whatsoever.”

The group said they suggested physically moving and preserving the Wonder Bar to the city. But there are too many logistics for them to navigate in too short a period of time.