Petition to preserve Wonder Bar gets more than 2,600 signatures

A petition to save the Wonder Bar, the historic gangster bar at 222 E. Olin Ave., has generated over 2,600 signatures.
Residents who are opposed to a proposed redevelopment of the building have voiced concerns about losing such a historic building as well as raised questions about the city’s commitment to a transparent development process.
Developer Lance McGrath is proposing to demolish both the Wonder Bar and the Coliseum Bar and construct an 18-story, 290 unit residential building with commercial/retail space.
The new building would stand approximately 201 feet tall, making it the fourth tallest building in Madison overall and the tallest mixed-use residential building anywhere in the city.
Over the past year, there have been a number of developments that have caused friction between residents concerned with historic preservation and the city of Madison, which is trying to address a citywide housing shortage.
Opponents of the demolition of the Wonder Bar site say it's critical to remember that when it comes to historic sites, once they’re gone, they are gone forever.
“Community and neighborhoods were once really important in Madison,” said Carrie Rothburd, one of the people who organized the petition, “and part of what makes this place special. Are we going to remember that? Or are we going to... just develop willy nilly without thinking about what we want to preserve? Because once it’s gone, it’s gone for good.”
Janelle Munns, who is also involved in the effort to preserve the Wonder Bar, said that the petition was a way to let city officials know that people care about historic preservation.
“A lot of citizens had no idea they were about to lose this beautiful building,” Munns said. “It was a way to collect voices to tell our city representatives that we care about our historic buildings.”
Some of the comments collected during the petition included:
“History matters and land developers need to know that some things money can’t buy,” and “Historic buildings deserve our respect. Once torn down, yet another piece of history is buried.”
Currently, the area surrounding the Wonder Bar is not residentially zoned. The Plan Commission will have to change the zoning in order to approve the project.
Dave Davis said he got involved because he is concerned about the lack of neighborhood input into major projects such as this one that don’t fall into a traditional neighborhood area.
The proposed development is not in any particular neighborhood association’s jurisdiction and skirts the lines of two districts.
“The point about that site not being included within a neighborhood meant that the developer was not required to submit a 30-day notice before they submitted plans to the city,” Davis said. “That 30 days is so people can meet with the developers and reasonably have some impact on the development. But by the time anyone found out about it, the developer had already finalized his plans.”
Alds. Tag Evers and Sheri Carter each hosted separate neighborhood meetings on May 5 and May 13, respectively, but according to Munns, Davis and Rothburn, the developer had already created a final plan and did not incorporate any neighborhood feedback.
“We requested that Tag Evers call a meeting, and McGrath presented to us but he had already finalized the plans by that time,” Munns said. “The hope is developers will not have them finalized before they come to the meeting. But our feedback did not get included in his plans whatsoever.”
The group said they suggested physically moving and preserving the Wonder Bar to the city. But there are too many logistics for them to navigate in too short a period of time.
“There is the possibility of moving the bar to a different location,” Rothburd said. “It is a physical possibility but with the time frame of McGrath’s development, it is not looking good. Because a mover, route and place has to be identified. The weight of the Wonder Bar also makes it difficult to transport.”
The proposal goes before the Plan Commission on July 26. If approved, the development team has stated in their letter of intent that they would break ground in September.