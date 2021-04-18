Pasteles Para Toda Ocasión turns dessert dreams into stunning celebrations

But over the past month, as more and more Wisconsinites get vaccinated and public health rules begin to loosen, the pair has seen orders start to pick up. Meanwhile, Cruz is focused on how the pandemic could ultimately make the business stronger.

“I think we learned to diversify our sources of income … and think about other options for sustaining the family,” he said.

In a way, he’s been feeling optimistic about the business since well before it began, when the two newlyweds were newly arrived in the U.S.

“My husband would say, ‘One day I’m going to have my own business,’” Jimenez said. “And I would say, ‘What business could you have? What would you sell?’ I didn’t believe it. I always said, ‘You’re dreaming.’”

It would be nearly 20 years before he’d prove right.

Cruz and Jimenez are thinking ahead to their next dream. They’d love to one day have their own event space where they could offer comprehensive event packages, complete with catering, waitstaff and, of course, cakes.