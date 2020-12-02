Pandemic snapshot: Danger in detention

But given that detainees are not being universally tested, the Vera Institute of Justice asserts that the data can’t possibly reflect the true scope of the spread.

Aissa Olivarez is an attorney with the Community Immigration Law Center (CILC), which provides pro bono deportation defense to Dane County residents. None of her clients are currently detained, but she worries about those who are. Fear of the virus might make them decide not to fight their deportations, she said.

“It really becomes a situation of life or death on both sides: Are you going to live or die in that facility, or are you going to live or die in your home country?” she said.

“This kind of layer of trauma has been added to families to consider how they're going to fight their case, in light of the risk of contracting the coronavirus in the facility and possibly dying. So, families are facing really tough decisions, and it's a really scary time for them.”

To Olivarez, the solution is simple: Pause immigration enforcement for the duration of the pandemic. “The administration should have just pulled back and stopped detaining people so that they're not putting people's lives at risk,” she said. “They do have the discretion to be able to stop what they’re doing.”