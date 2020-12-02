Pandemic snapshot: Celebrating life, and death

In a normal year, Valtierra would have booked musicians for five Marquette neighborhood festivals. But on a blustery Halloween morning, Valtierra was busy preparing for a different celebration. Each year around this time, she turns the front yard of her Commercial Avenue home into an homage to the dead in celebration of the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday. Paintings of her brother line the periphery, while photos and glitter-glued collages honoring her mother and grandmother cascade down the porch steps. Waist-high marigolds, a favorite flower for such celebrations, wither on their stems, just past their prime.

The altar has extra resonance as the pandemic’s official U.S. death toll surpasses 250,000, with the true toll likely far higher. “When I think of all of the people who've passed because of this virus, it just breaks my heart,” Valtierra said she tacked down photos against the late fall wind.

“And then it saddens me even more to think that people don't believe it's real,” she said, wrapping her scarf over her mouth though no one was nearby. “How can you not believe it? How can you think that it's a global conspiracy that all these people have just volunteered to die?”

