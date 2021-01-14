Ozanne, nonprofits issue call for mentors to address root causes of Dane County gun violence

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, along with community leaders and the United Way, is sending out a call for action asking for a minimum of 40 adults interested in mentoring at-risk youth to step forward.
During a Thursday morning announcement devoted to addressing Dane County gun violence, Ozanne identified the need to address the gaps in dealing with — and preventing — youth trauma and disenfranchisement that leads many down the path to violence.
“This came out of a need to address a rise in gun violence that we have seen not just in this community, but across the nation,” Ozanne said. “I am very honored to have been able to participate and be part of this community effort to address gun violence and push out a very important call to action for mentorship.”
The United Way, in partnership with five local nonprofit organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Charles Hamilton Houston Institute, Just Dane, Trained to Grow and Operation Fresh Start are seeking mentors to help already-identified youths take a new path in life.
The county’s Juvenile Detention Center is helping identify kids in the justice system who are either disconnected — emotionally and traumatically — or at risk of disconnecting. These kids will be paired with an interested adult with the set goal of helping the kid turn their lives around, particularly as it pertains to violence.
“Research shows, and it’s common sense that a present adult mentor can make all the difference for a young person who doesn’t see a better path in life,” said Renee Moe, CEO of United Way of Dane County. “If you’re an adult who has overcome lived experience in poverty, violence and incarceration and can pass a background check to work with youth who are just as involved, we need you.”
Interested volunteers are encouraged to visit volunteeryourtime.org in order to learn more about what they can do.
The background check component was challenged during a question-and-answer session following the press conference. People with “lived experience” are unlikely to be able to pass a traditional background check, argued Jackie Hunt, CEO of Foster of Dane County.
Hunt said that if those with lived experience are needed as mentors, it may not be the most effective and equitable approach to reject people with criminal backgrounds, though Hunt she agreed with the need to connect youth with people who are safe.
“If you have a criminal background and you’ve gone through anything in your life, for the most part you may or may not be able to pass a rigorous background check,” Hunt said. “So that needs to either be changed or there needs to be some sort of equitable lens that we look at this background check through. Because we definitely want to make sure that we are connecting our kids with people who are safe.”
Moe and Ozanne said prospective mentors would not be rejected simply for having a criminal record.
As for the mentoring itself, Hunt, a former police officer, has extensive experience. She spoke of her own mentoring life as being Mama Jackie, Grandma Jackie, Auntie Jackie to many youth in the community who are not related to her. But building relationships with them and with their families is the key.
“I just wanted to say that we talked about mentoring youth, but we’ve got to talk about mentoring families,” Hunt said. “Kids don’t just appear in this community alone. They are a part of a system, a family system … and a lot of families are coming up short. They’re doing their absolute best to make things happen and to make their family systems work, but they still fall short.”
A video, produced by Rafael Ragland, delivered a sobering take on how vital the effort to intervene with youths is. It’s available on the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County Facebook page.
“The video was very powerful, very emotional, and very needed,” Ragland said. “I would also like to say that when it comes to youths, they are looking to be in the spotlight, looking to make a name for themselves, whether it’s in the street or on social media. That’s why I started So Grateful Films that specialize in movie messaging.”
Ragland said making movies gives kids an outlet through which they can be in the spotlight and make a positive name for themselves.
“This is a positive way for them to see and know the outcome without really living the outcome,” he said. “Hopefully I can continue to work with this community to stop gun violence.”
Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes, who heads Briarpatch Youth Services, said collaborating with youth mentorship is the type of grassroots approach that can hopefully lead young people to choose a different path.
“This PSA sends a strong message to our youth that they need to put down the guns and stop the violence,” Reyes said. “But it also sends a message of community support, expressing to our youth that it’s not too late to change course.”
2020 was a record setting year in Madison for shootings.
“In Dane County, 2020 produced a record number of shots fired incidents,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “And we also know that violent behavior disproportionately affects people of color, and other disadvantaged groups in our community. While individuals are responsible for individual acts of violence, gun violence isn’t just about individual behavior. It’s about our lack of connection to each other.”