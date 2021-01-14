Ozanne, nonprofits issue call for mentors to address root causes of Dane County gun violence

“If you have a criminal background and you’ve gone through anything in your life, for the most part you may or may not be able to pass a rigorous background check,” Hunt said. “So that needs to either be changed or there needs to be some sort of equitable lens that we look at this background check through. Because we definitely want to make sure that we are connecting our kids with people who are safe.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moe and Ozanne said prospective mentors would not be rejected simply for having a criminal record.

As for the mentoring itself, Hunt, a former police officer, has extensive experience. She spoke of her own mentoring life as being Mama Jackie, Grandma Jackie, Auntie Jackie to many youth in the community who are not related to her. But building relationships with them and with their families is the key.