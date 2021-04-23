Outreach campaign aims to help Wisconsin’s hard-hit entertainment workers pay their bills

“I've had a few responses: ‘Yeah, it went out this morning’ or ‘It's going out Friday,’” Elkins said. “It makes me smile.”

When the Crescendo initiative launched, more than 13,000 entertainment industry workers had already received assistance from the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund. But Bruer said that there are at least 20,000 more workers from the industry who could use help but haven’t requested it, and he calls that a conservative estimate.

“For most, they're there on an economic Titanic, with no hope in sight,” Bruer said, citing the many venues and production companies that have closed, some for good.

“I don't think that people generally really understand or appreciate the sacrifice (of) many of these folks who provide so much joy and entertainment to us,” Bruer said. “I think we've just taken it for granted that those bands and those groups and those theater folks are going to continue to be there for us and continue to provide that kind of enjoyable entertainment.

“This is the time that we have an opportunity to give back to that sector.”

On May 15th, Kjelland and his Kerosene Kites partner Beth Kille will raise money for the campaign with a three-band show at Ho Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells. He also anticipates organizing an in-person Flannel Fest for this November, though no details have yet been set.

