Oscar Mayer development proposal approved by Plan Commission

Monday night, the Dane County Plan Commission approved the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, a supplement to the City of Madison Comprehensive Plan, that include changes to the development planned for Madison's north side.
As part of the plan, 14.1 acres will be reserved for wetlands and open space. The supplement approves space for new housing up to 2,780 units, including 395 units of high-density affordable housing to be built on the Hartmeyer Natural Area, 30 acres of wetlands located behind the Oscar Mayer factory. The proposed project will connect the north and east side, and the area would become a public transit and bicycle hub, as well as create a walkable commercial district and mixed-use area and major employment corridor.
A proposed amendment from Ald. Marsha Ramel, District 6, to increase the open area to 20 acres was ultimately not accepted.
“I think the plan is a balance between necessary housing that we need, because we're expecting 70,000 people within the next 25 years moving into Madison,” said Commissioner Bradley Cantrell. "We hope those individuals will be located in the central part of the city. It's a balance between open space and housing, the 200-300 units we'll be removing (in Ald. Rummel's amendment) will have to go somewhere, and it's likely that they'll be on the outskirts of the city in farmland. Obviously we want to preserve farmland as much as possible. This is a reasonable plan, and 14 acres is a fairly large area."
The original plan included eight acres of open space, which was enlarged after public and Plan Commission comments that they needed more open space.
During the public comment period at the meeting, Anita Weier, former District 18 alder and member of the Friends of Hartmeyer Area, read a letter from Muriel Simms, a notable north side resident and the first Black school principal in Madison.
"Educate the children and allow them to be exposed to open spaces and wetlands so they will learn that the gems are environmentally valuable to the health and safety of our community and necessary for peace and comfort, especially during hard times," Simms wrote. "The wetland versus development issue is not a choice between either/or, but instead a chance for both/and."
As part of the plan, the city would also receive nearly $500,000 in Park Impact Fees from the residential development.
"The planning process, there are really good things in it, a lot of job opportunities and opportunities for housing," said Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12. "But the one thing that we're forgetting is the environmental impact, we're forgetting where we're heading in 20 years or 30 years. Preserving as much wetlands as possible is a preventative against future flooding."
The final vote on the plan moves to the Common Council on July 21.
Equity in Development
Annette Miller of EQT By Design, a consultant for the city, presented findings from focus groups, polling and an open house about the development plans.
"There's a real divergence between what the general population feels about natural open spaces, and what diverse communities of color actually experience," Miller said. "They will say that they appreciate and value what Madison has to offer when it comes to the open outdoor space, but they don't feel welcomed. They will recount and tell you stories of which they have personally experienced negative impact at parks and in open spaces, at the beach, or on the bike path.
"Those voices of color very clearly said that they need housing, they need employment, and transportation is really important."
Miller continued to say that though this divergence of opinion made it feel as though there was a tension running through, her firm found that the plan has really embeded voices and perspectives from people of color in the process. Not only through centering pieces of inequity, but also trying to address other needs that other people have.
"I personally feel that what what's been presented in terms of objectives has really tried to balance, as well as one can when one can when you have inequities, to really meet the needs of all people. And it's a very tenuous situation."
"This project really sought to bring out balance and equity in its representation and voicing, and really listening to people and making it centered on what they can do to meet the needs of the community in terms of race and equity and social justice perspective" said Miller. "That carried through when talking to the general public as well. They were really in alignment with what we were seeing also from communities of color, in terms of agreement. And it was 70% to 80% agreement with the redevelopment objectives among people of color."
The east side in 1906
"The fight goes on to educate the public about the option to save all 30 acres,” said Paul Noeldner, member of the Friends of Hartmeyer, a community organization committed to preserving the entire site.
“This is what the east side looked like in 1906," said Noeldner.
During a tour Noedler gave of the open area near the wetlands, the air buzzed with insects and chirps from the birds flying above the area. He pointed out a fox den and told stories of frogs that breed by the railroad tracks who have to hop across large streets to get back to the wetlands. It is a connected ecosystem of wildlife like turtles, red wing blackbirds and a specific kind of warbler that requires the specific environment that the wetlands provide. Sandhill cranes migrate to the area from Florida every year.
"We're not against affordable housing," said Beth Sluys, also of Friends of Hartmeyer.
“If you drive around the north side at all, you'll see it's a very friendly community of mostly single-family homes,” said Weier. “And it's always been a place where young couples would buy a starter home that is affordable.”
Noeldner explained that his organization advocates redeveloping existing commercial zones on the streets around the area instead of building in the wetlands. "There's a shopping center here, there's a shopping center here, and there's a shopping center there. We also need nature here."
