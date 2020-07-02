Oscar Mayer development proposal approved by Plan Commission

The final vote on the plan moves to the Common Council on July 21.

Equity in Development

Annette Miller of EQT By Design, a consultant for the city, presented findings from focus groups, polling and an open house about the development plans.

"There's a real divergence between what the general population feels about natural open spaces, and what diverse communities of color actually experience," Miller said. "They will say that they appreciate and value what Madison has to offer when it comes to the open outdoor space, but they don't feel welcomed. They will recount and tell you stories of which they have personally experienced negative impact at parks and in open spaces, at the beach, or on the bike path.

"Those voices of color very clearly said that they need housing, they need employment, and transportation is really important."

Miller continued to say that though this divergence of opinion made it feel as though there was a tension running through, her firm found that the plan has really embeded voices and perspectives from people of color in the process. Not only through centering pieces of inequity, but also trying to address other needs that other people have.