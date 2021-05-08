On the move: Jeanne Ross takes Willy Street Treasure Shop to a bigger spot down the block

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

A lot of my business is students, so I try to have what they need. You get to fall and all the students would come back, and there wouldn't be a dresser in sight, at St. Vinny’s or Goodwill or anything. I would stockpile dressers and bookshelves in my garage and attic all year long so when students came back and there was nothing anywhere, I had them. So trying to get whatever the neighborhood needs.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?

It's a 24-hour-a-day job, you have to be ready to put in a lot of hours if you want to be successful at it and you want it to pay the bills. I'm literally here day and night. I keep a pad next to the bed and write down, “Don’t forget to go to the post office tomorrow.” That's what makes a lot of people quit: If you don't have employees or a partner to share the load, it can be really, really exhausting. But if you love it, it makes it fine.

Are you hiring?

No. It could be just that I'm just too much of a perfectionist. I just do what I like the way I like it, and very few people either agree with me or want to do it that way.

