On the move: Jeanne Ross takes Willy Street Treasure Shop to a bigger spot down the block

After six years of filling a tiny Williamson Street storefront with delightful novelties and bright home furnishings, Jeanne Ross has taken her Willy Street Treasure Shop three blocks down the street.
Evicted from her spot next to Lazy Jane’s Cafe, she’s starting over at 1012 Williamson St., the former home of MadCat Pet Supplies. The bigger spot comes with more possibilities but also more work, not the least of which will be trying to recreate the cozy shop community she left behind.
Those who visited Ross’ former location know it was a tight squeeze. Step in the door, hop up the steps, circle the front table, eyes darting to take in every item: decorative matchboxes, magnets, light-up globes, cache pots and coffee pots. Slip past the counter — yield to oncoming customers — and slide into the compact back room, where alarm clocks, pillows, tote bags, tea kettles and wooden boxes line the walls.
And that was it. An ever-changing array of the new and heirloom, packed into just a few hundred square feet.
The shop began as Lazy Jane’s Junk & Other Treasures, a passion project of Janie Capito, owner of the neighboring cafe. Ross worked there for about a year, until Capito decided to get out of the junk-and-treasure game.
“She hated retail … and she also doesn't like to get rid of her junk,” Ross said. “She has beautiful things, and she can't part with them.”
She passed the business to Ross, who gave it the name it has today. It’s a good fit for Ross, an artist who spent 35 years making and selling jewelry, sundresses, leather goods and scarves on Library Mall and at markets around town, in all seasons.
Now, Ross is both artist and curator for her one-woman shop. She keeps “guaranteed hours” Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., opening on other days when the mood strikes. Otherwise, she’s scoping out potential merchandise in her subtly disintegrating maroon Astrovan, or sanding and painting used furniture for resale. A self-described “picker,” she combs estate sales, flea markets, new stores and liquidation sales for items that catch her eye.
But she’s not just guided by her own taste. “I really pay attention to what the customers want,” said Ross, who claims not to use computers and has a friend manage her Facebook page. “I'm not hip. I'm not on Instagram … I don't know what's coming up next, but they tell me, and so then I find it.”
One customer had her eye on octopi, so Ross started stocking up on the eight-legged sea creatures, many of them brass. They’re still a shop staple that a keen visitor will spot on walls and shelves throughout the shop.
Someone asked for skulls, so she’s got a box of glass eyes and a collection of crania. She thinks Victorian era “cabinets of curiosities” are making a comeback. “They want grandpa’s spectacles and grandma’s knitting needles and a picture of the old homestead ... a turtle shell or a bird's nest.”
“I’ve only been stumped once,” she said, recalling the customer who wanted to find a brick-sized cell phone of the sort through which Michael Douglas’ greedy Gordon Gekko, delivered the line “Money never sleeps” from the iconic beach in 1987’s “Wall Street.” Turns out that outdated luxury is still pricey, and scarcer than ever.
Early in the pandemic, when public health orders closed her shop, Ross spotted another unmet need: face masks. A seamstress since age 11, Ross hauled out the sundress fabric she’d been holding onto for years, set up her sewing machine in her closed up shop, and set to work sewing masks. She spread her offerings on a folding table at the curb, secured with a bungee cord, and popped outside to collect the money when passersby would stop. Much to her surprise, it was enough to pay the rent.
When Ross’ landlord told her to move out, it was a heavy blow. She’d loved sending customers down the block to the Madison Greenhouse Store, handing out homemade maps of nearby businesses and flyers about neighborhood events. She’d even commissioned a set of postcards of iconic Willy Street businesses like the Crystal Corner Bar and Mickey’s Tavern.
The new spot, which opened May 1, sits between a vet’s office and bank. “It's been really a struggle. There's no community down here,” Ross said. “I miss my neighborhood, so I'm going to try and build a neighborhood.” She’s hoping to organize pop-up events with vendors and food trucks, perhaps during the Tuesday evening Eastside Farmers’ Market.
“I think the neighborhood would love that.”
The new space, more than double the size of the old one, comes with some perks, including space to sand and paint furniture. But it also comes with more rent and more work. She’s been at the new shop everyday since the move, often until nearly midnight, stocking shelves and cleaning.
The other evening, after a day of hauling furniture, she sat in the bath and examined the bruises running up and down her legs.
“Once you get to be an old lady, bruises come easily,” Ross said. “This is how you know you're crossing over into old age.”
But the lifelong artist isn't planning to retire any time soon. Last she checked, she’s slated receive just $305 a month in Social Security payments. “If I'm totally disabled, I get $405. Can you imagine?” she said with a rueful laugh.
“So there's the other side of loving your job every day, and having a wonderful life as an artist. Yep, you get to starve right to the day you die. But it's OK ‘cause I love what I'm doing. If I drop over doing this, that's fine.”
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
I think doing what I like and listening to the customers. Serving the community. I’m not wealthy — I'll never be able to make huge donations to anything, but you do what you can. When I was an artist, if people kept asking me for a certain thing, I would definitely make that for them, and that made them really happy. And have a good candy bowl. You cannot believe how happy one stinkin’ piece of candy makes people. They're like, “I haven't had a Bit-O-Honey in 20 years.”
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
A lot of my business is students, so I try to have what they need. You get to fall and all the students would come back, and there wouldn't be a dresser in sight, at St. Vinny’s or Goodwill or anything. I would stockpile dressers and bookshelves in my garage and attic all year long so when students came back and there was nothing anywhere, I had them. So trying to get whatever the neighborhood needs.
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
It's a 24-hour-a-day job, you have to be ready to put in a lot of hours if you want to be successful at it and you want it to pay the bills. I'm literally here day and night. I keep a pad next to the bed and write down, “Don’t forget to go to the post office tomorrow.” That's what makes a lot of people quit: If you don't have employees or a partner to share the load, it can be really, really exhausting. But if you love it, it makes it fine.
Are you hiring?
No. It could be just that I'm just too much of a perfectionist. I just do what I like the way I like it, and very few people either agree with me or want to do it that way.
