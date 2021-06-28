Oliv Madison wants to offer 'equitable,' reduced-rent beds to students

A prospective student who is receiving financial aid and wishes to rent a bed at the Oliv would go to the UW financial aid office and ask for a letter of verification. That letter would then be given to Core Spaces which could approve the student receiving an equitable, or discounted, bed.

Core Spaces will sign a memorandum of understanding with the university and the city of Madison that will lay out exactly what the affordability aspect is and ensure that Oliv Madison continues to fill affordable beds and preserves the affordability aspect.

But some residents were skeptical about parts of the plan. Some questioned the need for affordable student housing when widespread lack of affordable housing options is so prevalent in Madison. Some even wondered if non-students could live in Oliv Madison and take advantage of the affordable beds.

The development team, however, emphasized that any affordable beds will be strictly for students and that, while it’s technically illegal to refuse rent to non-students, Oliv Madison will be a student housing building.

“This program is focused on assisting students,” said Brian Munson, principal urban designer at Vandewalle & Associates. “One project can’t solve it all. The focus for the affordability is on assisting students who haven’t had an opportunity.”