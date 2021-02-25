Occupy Madison seeks zoning change for permanent tiny house village on Aberg Avenue

Occupy Madison Inc., the nonprofit organization behind a movement to offer small, portable houses to homeless people, is seeking zoning changes that would allow a 22-home tiny house village to be permanently located at 1901 Aberg Ave.
The Aberg location is Occupy Madison's second Tiny House Village. The first opened in 2014 on North Third Street.
In October, the City Council approved temporary zoning that would allow a village of 28 tiny houses to exist at 1901 Aberg Ave., in order to provide immediate access to shelter for people experiencing housing insecurity or homelessness ahead of the cold winter months.
The temporary zoning approval runs out on June 1. As a result, Occupy Madison is going through the city approval process to have the zoning changed permanently. The permanent zoning change would allow the organization to use the site, formerly occupied by Wiggie's bar, to house the portable shelter community along with general retail and a restaurant, as well as a garden/greenhouse with a farm stand.
Occupy Madison has already installed a fence, laundry facilities, a kitchen and showers. As part of the change to permanent zoning, the number of houses on the property would be reduced from 28 to 22.
There are two types of structures on Occupy Madison sites: The houses at the Third Street location look like smaller versions of traditional houses while the Aberg site has shelters called "Conestoga Huts" that were built quickly in order to get people in shelter before the winter weather arrived.
“The tiny houses are about 98 square feet and are like wood frame houses,” Occupy Madison co-president Brenda Konkel said. “The huts only have kind of thin roofs and they’re not very noise proof. We could build the huts quickly and the materials are cheaper. We just did that quick because that was the money we could raise and have people in huts in time for the winter.”
The organization now plans to replace the huts with larger, sturdier wood frame houses. And they're looking for another location for the huts.
“I’m not having much luck," Konkel said of the search. "We’re looking for a nonprofit or a church interested in hosting up to six houses.”
She said the shelters are only permitted if attached to a property owned by a nonprofit organization or church.
If the zoning change for 1901 Aberg Ave. is approved, it would become a permanent tiny house village by October of 2023. In addition to the houses, retail, garden and restaurant, the site would include:
• General office, residential services
• Counseling, community services organization
• Daytime shelter and storage lockers
The proposal is expected to go before Urban Design Commission on April 14, Plan Commission on April 24 and City Council on May 4.
Konkel said that the tiny house village has survived almost solely because of contributions. They received $200,000 from Dane County for renovating the Aberg site in the fall.
“The community has been super generous donating money for us to pay off both properties and renovate them,” Konkel said. “We continue to fundraise to find a third property and build houses. We’ve had hundreds of volunteers come out and help build the huts.”