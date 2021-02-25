Occupy Madison seeks zoning change for permanent tiny house village on Aberg Avenue

There are two types of structures on Occupy Madison sites: The houses at the Third Street location look like smaller versions of traditional houses while the Aberg site has shelters called "Conestoga Huts" that were built quickly in order to get people in shelter before the winter weather arrived.

“The tiny houses are about 98 square feet and are like wood frame houses,” Occupy Madison co-president Brenda Konkel said. “The huts only have kind of thin roofs and they’re not very noise proof. We could build the huts quickly and the materials are cheaper. We just did that quick because that was the money we could raise and have people in huts in time for the winter.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The organization now plans to replace the huts with larger, sturdier wood frame houses. And they're looking for another location for the huts.

“I’m not having much luck," Konkel said of the search. "We’re looking for a nonprofit or a church interested in hosting up to six houses.”

She said the shelters are only permitted if attached to a property owned by a nonprofit organization or church.

If the zoning change for 1901 Aberg Ave. is approved, it would become a permanent tiny house village by October of 2023. In addition to the houses, retail, garden and restaurant, the site would include: