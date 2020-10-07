Oakwood Village proposes affordable senior living

The SAIL program has more than 500 members, aged 55 or older. It was launched in 2005 to help older adults with wellness and education programs, technology tutoring and support; medication reviews by a pharmacist; aging workshops; and transportation assistance.

“Both Oakwood and Attic are committed to meeting the needs of seniors in the greater Madison area,” Oakwood Foundation executive director Keith VanLanduyt said. “AgeBetter, through its SAIL program and affordable housing initiatives, provides us with an opportunity to collaborate to serve seniors of various economic backgrounds.”

“We do believe there is a demand for quality affordable housing for older adults in Dane County,” he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit senior living communities especially hard. The first reports of the virus in the United States were reported in nursing homes in Washington. Oakwood Village has maintained diligent protocols regarding COVID-19.

But the economic fallout of COVID-19 has also created a demand for affordable housing for seniors. With money tighter across the board in most communities, families are needing to explore price-based options with an eye on safety.