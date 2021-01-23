Nick Shepherd of GLW Technologies helps inventors shoot for the moon

The biggest one is invention is not an option, it’s a requirement. I think the biggest difference I've seen between companies that are struggling in 2020 and the ones that are exploding is their ability to embrace new innovation and see that it’s not just something that is for some companies — it's for all of us.

How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?

Everything we do is about building a new world that’s cleaner, and by cleaner I mean less pollution, more automation and more equity. We're enabling new technologies to build a better future for all of humanity, whether it's using drone technology to increase efficiency in crop production, or logistics systems so that we can create better transitions in a post-COVID world or helping small businesses enable their ideas to function. We love working with companies with innovative technology that has positive effects in the world, and that's really our core focus.

What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?