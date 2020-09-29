New south side mural aims to teach science through art, convey “invisible beauty”

A new mural on Madison’s south side aims to teach passersby about the molecules that shape the living world around them.
It’s the fifth mural produced by Science to Street Art, a first-of-its-kind project of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery that pairs artists with UW–Madison scientists to create science-themed street art. The new painting, installed on the side of Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District’s Pumping Station 8 on Plaenert Drive (between South Park St. and the Arboretum) is set to be completed Wednesday.
“We are taking science learning off of the page and bringing it to the streets of Madison,” said Ginger Ann, director of the Illuminating Discovery Hub at UW-Madison’s Wisconsin Institute for Discovery and founder of Science to Street Art.
In this case, that meant showing the molecules that make up the plants and animals around us.
Jo Handelsman, a professor of plant pathology and director of the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, and Zachary Wickens, an assistant professor of chemistry, and provided the science know-how, pointing the artists toward the molecules that give fresh-cut grass its smell and fireflies their glow, for example.
Together, the team planned a Wisconsin landscape scene superimposed with magnified images of unseen molecular structures like cellulose, which forms the cell walls of plants, and adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy-carrying molecule used by all living things. The mural would also fit its surroundings: Wingra Creek and the innovative sewerage system cleans 40 million gallons of water a day and returns it to south side wetlands.
“It's where the science lands in the natural world,” said Ingrid Kallick, one of the mural’s two artists. She said the mural aims to show “a structure that underlies the way life works” and “to convey that invisible beauty to people, as much as possible.”
Back in their studios, Kallick and collaborator Peter Krsko worked separately on sheets of the mural cloth material that would later be affixed to the pumping station wall. Krsko painted the top half while Kallick painted the bottom, and after the panels were installed on the building, the two worked together to unify their designs and add detail throughout.
Wickens said he jumped at the chance to participate in the project because it offered an answer to a “pervasive problem”: the struggle to explain science in an interesting way.
Kallick, who has illustrated everything from children’s books to scientific visualizations of researchers’ data, knows that challenge well. In depicting science, she said, an artist must be very selective about what to show and what to leave out, so that viewers see what’s important without feeling confused.
“If you make it look pleasing and interesting, then people will pay attention, and if they're interested and if they're curious, they'll find out more,” she said.
Learning hits the street
The impetus for Science to Street Art came from Ann’s experience growing up multiracial in Madison’s public schools, where she excelled academically but struggled to connect personally and culturally with her schoolwork. She hopes the murals will help young people growing up in Madison today think of science as something deeper than a set of facts or a research process.
“How is it a part of you? How do you belong to science, and how does science belong to you?” she asks.
Though the last touches on the mural are still going on, Kallick said teachers from neighboring James C. Wright Middle School have already come across the parking lot to tell her how eager they are to use the mural as a teaching tool. “That really made me feel gratified about the project,” she said, noting that, once students return to campus, they might see it daily from the window of the school’s back stairwell.
Wickens is excited that the mural could become part of school lessons, but he also hopes it will allow science to permeate students’ everyday lives. His dream is that a kid would learn about the mural in class and then explain it to his parents (“This is the molecule that makes fireflies glow!”).
“That idea that you can kind of create opportunities for people to teach each other and for a community to come together around some of these ideas, I think is really exciting,” he said.
And Handelsman hopes that seeing the murals will change how kids think about what they learn in school. Take the periodic table mural that the organization installed at the Meadowood Shopping Center, which highlights everyday uses of different elements.
“It suddenly makes it part of real life, like this is just not some stupid thing I have to memorize from a textbook,” she said. “This is part of the beauty of the world ... and it's something that's important enough that somebody put it on in gigantic letters on the side of the building.”
What’s next
The new mural is scheduled to get its last coat of sealant on Wednesday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team has scrapped plans for an in-person unveiling event for now, opting instead to feature the project online with PBS Wisconsin, in conjunction with October’s Wisconsin Science Festival.
Science to Street Art has also applied for grant funding to create a digital component to accompany the mural. Those plans are still in the works but could include virtual reality tools that allow viewers to see the molecular structure of the featured compounds in three dimensions.
In the coming years, science-themed murals could pop up elsewhere in Wisconsin. Ann said she’s currently applying for funding to expand the project, perhaps in other University of Wisconsin communities. For the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, the murals serve as a sort of science outreach strategy that works where other strategies might not. “One of our big goals and grand challenges is to bring science to people and people to science,” Handelsman said, and a street mural can reach someone who might not have the time or interest to participate in a university science event.
And she hopes the murals will come to define Madison as the “Science Mural City” such that “wherever you go in Madison, you'll be excited about running into your next mural and figuring out what you can learn from it.”
