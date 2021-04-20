New MadREP CEO Jason Fields says he's seen Madison's racial disparities firsthand

Jason Fields, who took over as president and CEO of the Madison Region Economic Partnership, or MadREP, in January, was thrilled to move to Madison. A Milwaukee native who spent 12 years representing his northside district in the State Assembly, he had tired of living in the nation’s most segregated city.
He was sure Madison would be better, especially for someone taking over a prestigious role leading economic development for the eight-county region.
“I felt like Michael Jordan joining the Bulls or Larry Bird joining the Boston Celtics. This was big time. This is where people come and get things done,” Fields told the crowd last Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Madison’s first in-person meeting since the pandemic.
He recalled selling his wife La Tasha on the move. “Baby, Madison is a great place,” he told her.
“Yeah, but for who?” she asked.
In his half-hour talk, available online, Fields explained just how right his wife proved to be, why Madison’s racial disparities are a major hurdle to the city’s economic development, and what it might take to change that. Madison, he said, “must not accept complacency.”
Fields, an angel investor whose venture capital fund Dark Knight Capital Ventures invests in underrepresented business founders, explained that he’d no sooner started the job than he was on the phone with business leaders he knows, trying to persuade them to move their companies to Madison too.
But when he and his wife began searching for a home in their new city, his Madison dream shattered. On the way to a showing, La Tasha called ahead and introduced herself, only to hear that the place wasn’t being shown after all, along with a slew of warnings about credit checks and background checks.
“We all know what it is, right?” Fields told the crowd. “Let's just be clear and candid about it.”
Now, he said, that memory — along with facts like Dane County’s dismal rate of homeownership for Black families (just 12% in 2018, compared to 23% statewide and 42% nationally) — will sit in the back of his mind as he tries to draw new businesses and workers to the area.
“Now I have to manage my emotion, because that lady tainted my Cloud Nine. She tainted something that was special to me and my wife,” Fields said.
Madison won’t meet its potential, Fields argued, if it doesn’t fix these problems. Among the necessary steps, he said, is finally ensuring that all residents have access to affordable broadband internet, and providing the capital needed to allow more people to start and expand businesses.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we need all the talent, all the people who are willing to come and contribute,” Fields said. “We cannot leave any stone unturned. So, if that's the case, we cannot tolerate that kind of behavior.”
