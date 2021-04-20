New MadREP CEO Jason Fields says he's seen Madison's racial disparities firsthand

But when he and his wife began searching for a home in their new city, his Madison dream shattered. On the way to a showing, La Tasha called ahead and introduced herself, only to hear that the place wasn’t being shown after all, along with a slew of warnings about credit checks and background checks.

“We all know what it is, right?” Fields told the crowd. “Let's just be clear and candid about it.”

Now, he said, that memory — along with facts like Dane County’s dismal rate of homeownership for Black families (just 12% in 2018, compared to 23% statewide and 42% nationally) — will sit in the back of his mind as he tries to draw new businesses and workers to the area.

“Now I have to manage my emotion, because that lady tainted my Cloud Nine. She tainted something that was special to me and my wife,” Fields said.