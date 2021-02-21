New MadREP CEO Jason Fields is ready to grow the region’s economy, pandemic or not

It's hard to say what I think will go through. Given my experience with the Legislature, nothing comes out the way it was introduced. As it relates to marijuana, anybody can talk about reasons for it and reasons against it, but when you look at the polls and you look at how many people across Wisconsin — from all areas, Democrat and Republican areas — say this is a good thing, it comes down to, “Do we really want to see it done?” In the middle of the pandemic, how much money would it generate? Could those assets be used for education? Could it be used for economic development? Could it be used for rural areas? It's an entirely new industry. And so the question becomes, “Do we really want to see change and improvement or don't we?”