To develop affordable housing in Madison, firms often look to crucial but extremely competitive federal tax credits and funding from the city.
But a new 94-unit affordable housing development, which celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting Thursday, used neither.
That’s good news as the city keeps working to provide more affordable housing and alleviate homelessness, but it’s a not an easy thing to do.
Harmony at Grandview Commons, formerly known as The Flats at Grandview Commons, is made up of six two-story buildings with apartments, a library, fitness center, playground, computer lab and meeting space on the city’s far east side.
Royal Capital Group is the developer of the project, which sets rents targeting households earning 60 percent of the area's median income.
The affordable complex will offer services to residents, bringing in community organizations like Literacy Network to offer financial budgeting, computer training and after-school tutoring.
The development will also conduct a needs assessment to see what other problems they can solve. In other projects, Royal Capital added services like St. Vincent de Paul donation pickup to keep apartments tidy and UW Health screenings, said Terrell Walter, development manager at Royal Capital.
The Harmony project was made possible by $11 million from 4 percent tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing Economic and Development Authority.
Almost every affordable housing project over the past few years in Madison has received 9 percent WHEDA tax credits, which are extremely competitive and are distributed only once a year.
Local funding commitments make 9 percent project applications more competitive in the WHEDA scoring system, and funding from the city’s Affordable Housing Fund has helped. The fund was established in 2014 to encourage developers to build affordable units in amenity-rich areas with easy access to public transportation.
With the exception of one project, the city has allocated money from the Affordable Housing Fund to projects vying for the 9 percent credits, which serve very low-income populations by offering rents for households earning 30 to 60 percent of area median income.
“There are not a lot of other developers that are targeting that market,” said Jim O’Keefe, director of the city’s Community Development Division. “It’s applying city resources to serve a population that is otherwise not being served very well.”
But he noted the 4 percent projects “certainly meet a need in the Madison market for more affordable housing.”
The 4 percent credits are easier to come by, but less desirable for developers. That’s because they “deliver significantly less equity to a project,” said Sean O’Brien, director of commercial lending at WHEDA.
“There’s not this fiercely competitive process that is used to allocate the 9 percent credits,” O’Keefe said.
But a developer seeking 4 percent credits have to make the project work financially, and as O'Brien said: “this is the first one that’s been able to make it work.” (He believes there is one other 4 percent tax credit development in Madison, but it provides senior housing, not multi-family housing. The Bayview Foundation’s proposal to replace the 102 existing townhomes and build 120 affordable units at 601 Bay View is also seeking 4 percent credits.)
On the Harmony project, O’Brien said “everything aligned,” from the tax credit pricing to structural pricing to interest rates.
While the Harmony project didn’t receive Affordable Housing Fund money, the city did waive park impact fees, valued at above $200,000, O’Keefe said. But it took a large private investment to make the project possible.
United Healthcare, in partnership with Cinnaire and Minnesota Equity Fund, contributed $5.4 to the project. UnitedHealthcare explained their investment by pointing to housing as a major social determinant of health.
“One might ask, why would a healthcare company get involved in housing developments?” Ellen Sexton, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin said. “When we think about healthcare, it’s so much more than medical care.”
She said that 80 percent of health “happens outside the doctors office,” giving the example of a client with diabetes who couldn't keep their insulin at the right temperature because they don’t have reliable housing. UnitedHealthcare has invested over $380 million around the country to help build over 70 affordable housing developments.
“There’s over 15 million people across the nation that struggle with reliable housing, and believe me, it impacts their health,” Sexton said.
Mayor Paul Soglin agreed.
“There’s no question that affordable housing has a beneficial effect in terms of health outcomes, educational outcomes, employment outcomes,” he said.
This will not be the only Royal Capital project that provides services and education, said Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital Group. Future and existing multifamily projects that focus on the social determinants of health will be branded under the Harmony name, he said.
Newell believes in the “double bottom line” or looking out for both profitability and community, he said; he grew up in “some tough neighborhoods in Milwaukee” and wants to give back.
Ald. David Ahrens applauded the private investments that went into the project, especially considering the need for housing in Madison. While the city committed to, and accomplished, funding 1,000 affordable units over five years, “we’re going to need 2,000 units in the next five years,” Ahrens said.
“Of all the units of government, (the city is) the least able to afford doing housing construction. And we’ve become part of that finance banking system and it’s not something which is sustainable enough to meet really the thousands and thousands (of needed units),” he said.
“As we grow as a society, it takes all people working together in concert, public-private partnerships to ensure that we are creating a way of life for people ... that many never thought that was possible,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said at the event.