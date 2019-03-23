At a recent Tuesday night City Council meeting, some neighbors spoke out against an affordable housing project on East Washington Avenue.
It wasn’t the affordable part they objected to, opponents said. They emphasized that the size and scale of the four-story building is too big and will generate too much traffic for the site.
“I acknowledge that there is a need for housing as well as affordable housing, but it is my opinion that adding density should happen more gradually and smaller scale in sensitive neighborhoods such as ours,” one neighborhood resident wrote in a letter to the city.
The project was ultimately approved by the City Council, but the neighborhood’s concerns brought up larger questions about how to integrate affordable apartments into neighborhoods without isolating the new tenants or drastically changing the neighborhood.
With affordable apartments going up all around the city, some residents are addressing that head on and reaching out to their new neighbors.
NEIGHBORHOOD CONCERNS
When a dense apartment building is proposed, it’s not uncommon for the surrounding neighborhood to object to the density, size, height, or the idea of increased traffic and crowded parking.
When it’s an affordable apartment building, neighbors sometimes worry about the influx of low-income tenants, citing concerns about crime or police calls, or that tenants will not be given adequate support services.
In the case of the recently approved affordable housing project at 1954 E. Washington Ave., neighbors brought up a spate of concerns, including density, height, lack of green space and inadequate parking. A common theme among neighborhood concerns was about the size of a four-story building in a primarily residential area.
“The size of the building is immense and will case a literal shadow over adjacent homes,” one neighbor said in a letter to the city.
Madison Development Corporation currently owns the property, which hosts several buildings. The plans approved Tuesday would demolish a two-story, eight-unit townhome-style apartment building on site and construct a 44-unit, over 63,000-square-foot building, bringing the total units up to 76. Construction is slated to begin this spring and be completed by spring 2020.
The majority of the building, or 37 units, will be considered “affordable,” as tenants will be limited to those earning 50, 60, or 80 percent of the area median income. For fiscal year 2018, a family of four, 50 to 80 percent of area median income would be between $45,850 and $71,900. The affordable housing is made possible through federal HOME funds committed by the city.
Multiple neighbors in opposition to the project noted they weren’t opposed to the affordable housing aspect of the project.
Rich Zietko, a nearby resident, submitted a letter to the city calling the four-story proposal “a giant monster invading a small neighborhood,” and said a smaller building would “allow for a gradual integration of residents” and foster greater neighborhood community.
He also spoke before the City Council arguing that smaller developments made possible through Section 8 “will help our most vulnerable people assimilate into neighborhoods rather than create income-based divisions in already existing neighborhoods.”
BRINGING NEIGHBORS TOGETHER
How can new residents “assimilate into neighborhoods”?
Kathryne Auerback is the executive director of affordable housing developer Movin’ Out, which focuses on housing veterans and households where at least one member has a permanent disability.
She sees new development as an asset to the neighborhood. Most of Movin’ Out’s projects redevelop older structures that are past their prime and replace them with “something new and beautiful and functional,” she said.
“There’s zero evidence that any projects we’ve ever done have done anything but enhance the neighborhood,” she said.
There are “proactive ways to help the neighborhood connect” with the tenants, she said. At The Royal, which opened with 40 units of affordable housing at 2232 W. Broadway this fall, Movin’ Out hosted an open house, and is planning a full grand opening in the spring, where the community will be invited for a cookout and family-friendly activities.
Mark Hammond, vice president of development for MSP Real Estate, is also thinking about how to form connections for the coming Normandy Square senior affordable development at 6509 Normandy Lane. Hammond said they’ve talked about including the development in the nearby Parkwood Hills Community Association, distributing neighborhood newsletters at Normandy Square and coordinating a way for Normandy tenants to help hide eggs for Parkland’s annual Easter egg hunt.
Auerback encouraged neighbors interested in forming community connections to share their skills, like helping out in an affordable development’s garden.
That’s what Jenn Jackson is planning to do. She has a passion for butterflies, and gladly invites people over to her house to teach them about raising monarchs. Even though most people haven’t thought about butterfly migration since elementary school, Jackson says she hasn’t met a single person “who hasn’t gotten excited about it.”
She lives two blocks away from the coming Grove affordable apartments at 204 Cottage Grove Road, and had been concerned about a “whole lot of new neighbors” in a small space.
But when she heard about plans for a landscaped area behind the building, she saw an opportunity to plant butterfly-friendly plants and hopefully share her butterfly knowledge and passion with some of the tenants.
“It’s important to me that this is an apartment where we can all actually be neighbors and not have it be, ‘Oh the people in the apartment,’” she said. “It’s something that I know I can do to reach out.”
That’s not the only example of neighbors reaching out to new affordable developments. While there has been neighborhood concern due to police calls, fighting and violence at the Tree Lane Family Apartments, neighbors have also reached out. The apartments, at 7933 Tree Lane, offer 45 units for formerly homeless families.
“We’ve had our challenges, but we’ve also seen an outpouring of support from our neighbors,” Michael Goldberg, executive director of Heartland Housing, said at a February City-County Homeless Issues Committee.
He gave an example of neighbors organizing a pizza party “just as a way of helping our residents get comfortable in the neighborhood.” Just yesterday at a press conference giving an update on the development, Oakbridge Neighborhood Association President Abigail Darwin talked about neighborhood volunteers forming connections with Tree Lane tenants.
“Our concern is with the Tree Lane families. It is not us versus them. They are a part of us,” Darwin said.
Heather Stouder, director of the city’s Planning Division, said the city doesn’t take a direct role in forming connections between the neighborhood and new affordable developments. But the city wants these developments to go in amenity-rich neighborhoods with schools, parks, neighborhood centers and libraries, and those are all spaces where the city hopes all people, both new and old residents, can get to know each other.
But Stouder said figuring out how to welcome new apartment developments is a question worth asking.
“How can we as a city, as a community — maybe not city government per se — how can Madison as a community, be more welcoming to that change?” she said.