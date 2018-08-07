Neighborhood News is a weekly round-up of some of the news and events happening in Madison’s neighborhoods.
New park opening
Help celebrate the opening of the new Thousand Oaks Park. The 15-acre Far West Side Park includes an open field for activities, a shelter, walking paths, a council ring seating area and a play area and playground for children. Ice cream and face painting will be a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Thousand Oaks Park, 9725 Sunny Spring Drive. Registration is not required to attend the free event. For more information: Go to go.madison.com/thousand-oaks-park.
Active shooter training
Learn about how to respond to active shooter situations during a free Madison Police Department Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events training and lecture from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Madison Police Training Center, 5702 Femrite Drive. The department has periodically hosted these training sessions. No registration is required. For more information: Go to go.madison.com/active-shooter-info or go.madison.com/CRASE.
Mural unveiling
Participate in the opening of the Madison Mural Alley on the East Side. Take in food carts, opportunities to meet with mural artists and collaborators and live music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the Hawthorne Library and behind the Madison East Shopping Center, 2707 E. Washington Ave. A limited amount of food cart vouchers will be available to those who need them. Registration is not required to attend the free event. The project was founded by the Madison Arts Commission, with support from Madison Public Library and the Madison Public Library Foundation. For more information: Go to go.madison.com/mural or madisonbubbler.org/madison-mural-alley.
Kayaking class
Learn the basics of kayaking from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Olbrich Park, 3527 Atwood Ave. The free classes will include on-land instruction and a chance to use new skills on the water. The class will be led by experts from Rutabaga Paddlesports. Single and tandem kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices will be provided. For more information or to register: Go to go.madison.com/kayaking, go.madison.com/kayaking-class or call 608-266-4711.