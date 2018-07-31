Neighborhood News is a weekly round-up of some of the news and events happening in Madison’s neighborhoods.
Oscar Mayer site’s future
Discuss the future of the 72-acre site of the former Oscar Mayer facility at a public open house. Learn more about efforts of the City of Madison and Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee to redevelop the site, ask questions or share ideas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive. Discussion topics could include transportation, land use and design, jobs and economic development. Registration is not required to attend the free event. For more information: go.madison.com/oscar-mayer-future or cityofmadison.com/oscar-mayer or go.madison.com/oscar-mayer-flyer
Election equipment testing
Watch the Madison City Clerk’s Office as it tests election equipment. Tabulators will be tested to ensure they accurately count votes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Monday at 2713 E. Washington Ave. Testers may take lunch breaks from noon to 1 p.m. Registration or payment is not required to observe the testing. For more information: go.madison.com/election-equipment-1 or go.madison.com/election-equipment-2
Smart budgeting
Learn how to create a simple budget and manage household spending at a free class from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St. Registration is not required. For more information: go.madison.com/spending
Smartphone information
Whether you’re considering buying a smartphone or don’t know how to use one, tech and gadget expert Dave Friedman will answer your questions and teach you how to use it for free from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road. Registration is not required. For more information: go.madison.com/smartphones