Neighborhood News is a weekly round-up of some of the news and events happening in Madison’s neighborhoods.
Aging parent information
Learn about resources, accessing case managers, creating positive relationships and how to know whether and when to ask for hospice services when parents age or their health declines at a free class. The class will be led by an educator from Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sequoya Library, 4340 Tokay Blvd. Registration is not required. For more information: go.madison.com/aging-parents-info.
Relationship discussion
Women can discuss partner relationships with other women from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St. The free discussion is in a safe space and will be led by a local nonprofit leader and volunteer from Domestic Abuse Intervention Services. For more information: go.madison.com/relationships.
African festival
Join others interested in learning about the cultures of Africa at the 20th annual Africa Fest. The festival will include musicians, artists, performers, cooks, craftspeople and scholars who will demonstrate, present and discuss cultural traditions of African immigrants from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at McPike Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St. For more information: go.madison.com/africa-fest.
Cooking Indian dishes
Learn how to make mixed masala vegetables, cumin rice and roasted papadum at a free cooking class from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Meadowridge Library, 5740 Raymond Road. For more information or to register: go.madison.com/indian-dishes or call 608-288-6160.
Down Syndrome and Alzheimer's meetup
Individuals with Down Syndrome or Alzheimer's and their caregivers can meet at a free event presented by the Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin and the Madison Area Down Syndrome Society from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Road. Attendees should bring cherished photos for a scrapbooking activity. Information on Alzheimer's and Down Syndrome will also be presented. Registration is needed by Monday. For more information or to register: go.madison.com/memory-cafe or dsaw.org/events/madisonmemorycafe.