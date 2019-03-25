When Anthony Cooper’s two sons came to visit him in prison, they would cry when they had to leave, saying they wanted to stay there with him.
Once he got out of prison, that memory helped Cooper stay out.
“I couldn’t allow my sons to see me back in prison,” Cooper said. “I didn’t want that to be normal for them.”
Even though re-entry and the struggle for employment was rough, with the help of his mother’s “grit,” and his own continual effort, he made a successful life for himself.
“Looking at my sons, I knew I had to go forward,” he said.
But he knows firsthand re-entry into society after prison is not easy. He’s now the vice president of re-entry and strategic partnerships at the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, helping other men after they serve their time.
Now, he wants the whole community to be involved in re-entry, and is inviting everyone to Nehemiah’s first re-entry conference.
Nehemiah will host the conference on Thursday and Friday, March 28 and 29, at Fountain of Life Covenant Church, 633 W. Badger Road.
The conference runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday. Attendees can register online or at the door. Tickets are $150, but there are scholarships and a sliding payment scale available, Cooper said.
Speakers include Ed Wall, former Wisconsin Department of Corrections secretary; Clem Richardson, CEO and founder of Manna Behavioral Services, which offers substance abuse and behavioral disorder counseling; and Maurice Horton, former director of a gang task force program in Racine.
Keynote sessions and breakout topics include health, housing, vocation and disparities related to re-entry.
The conference isn’t just for those in the business of re-entry support or social services, Cooper said.
“I feel it needs to be for any and everyone,” he said. “This is something that’s affecting the United States as a whole.”
Everyone needs to understand the root causes of incarceration and what can be done about it, he said.
Attendees will get a chance to hear from the lived experiences of formerly incarcerated people. But the aim of the event isn’t just to inform, but to analyze, Cooper said; looking at what the community is currently doing to support re-entry that isn’t working.
Cooper is passionate about using the conference to create community action steps. Doing the same things will lead to the same results, he said.
Cooper has been doing re-entry work for years. His day-to-day activities include checking on Nehemiah’s re-entry housing, advocacy at the courthouse, helping former inmates get placed into jobs, and violence prevention through his work with the Focused Interruption Coalition. He received the city-county MLK Humanitarian Award in 2019.
“At some point I’m going to die,” Cooper said with a laugh. “We have to be able to continue to pass the torch and also be able to uplift people.”
Asked what part of the conference he’s most looking forward to, Cooper said: “I think I’m most excited it’s actually happening.”