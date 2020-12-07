National “Love Takes Action” award provides $50,000 to Omega School

Omega School will receive $50,000 thanks to a national award received by the adult education school’s executive director for his local work in response to the pandemic and protests for racial justice.

Oscar Mireles received the “Love Takes Action” award, which was presented by the New York Life Foundation in celebration of the New York Life Insurance Company’s 175th anniversary.

The company asked its agents and employees to nominate individuals who “embody the value of selfless love and are serving their communities in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” and 35 winners were selected from the 130 nominees.

Mireles was nominated by Alex Aderman, a Madison-based senior development manager for the company and one of a handful of young people Mireles mentors. Aderman told the Cap Times he’d been impressed with Omega School since meeting Mireles at a networking event in 2013. He’s since volunteered and helped organize a backpack drive in 2019.

When the company announced the competition in spring, “the first person that popped in my head was Oscar,” Aderman said. “I thought it would be an amazing opportunity to help, beyond the volunteer time, and be able to provide financial impact for him.”