Moxy by Marriott to bring fun to East Washington Ave

Work hard, play hard. All day, all night. That’s the motto of a new hotel proposed for bustling East Washington Avenue.
North Central Group, the hospitality firm in charge of the proposed Moxy development, has not submitted any paperwork to the city yet. But it is hoping to be able to break ground later this year at 825 E.Washington Ave. and bring a new brand of hotel to the Capital East district. Moxy is openly seeking what it calls a fun-loving, younger visitor, particularly patrons of the nearby Sylvee concert venue and Breese Stevens Field.
Guests of the Moxy would be greeted with a complimentary beverage upon entry to the hotel. The front desk doubles as a bar, where guests would find a bartender in place of the usual well-wishing concierge, according to a North Central spokesman.
“Moxy will be a vibrant, fresher, more fun brand than your grandfather or grandmother’s Marriott,” said Andy Inman, vice president of development at North Central Group. “It has an energized bar area. You check in at the bar. So the reception area is the heartbeat of the hotel. There’s a welcome zone and then the Bar Moxy where you check in with a bartender and are offered a voucher or signature cocktail.”
On the hotel’s website is a picture of a welcome bar from a Moxy hotel in Tbilisi. There are also descriptions of the activities and clientele one could expect to find at Moxy. A search on the Marriott website showed rooms at the Minneapolis Moxy available for under $150 on Friday, Jan. 24.
Inman said with the development happening in the Capital East district, the Moxy will fit right in.
“It’s a perfect fit for the East Wash corridor. The guest rooms are smaller, more efficient rooms. Guests can sleep and get ready for the next day but come down and enjoy other guests as well in the Bar Moxy,” he said. “Moxy has been really successful in the right locations and that’s what piqued our interest in doing it in the East Wash corridor with all the other exciting things. You have the Sylvee with the type of guests they attract. The great job people are doing over at Breese Stevens.”
Inman didn’t shy away from talking about the demographic Moxy seeks.
“The type of guest coming into town for a football game or other type of campus events during weekends, they would enjoy the Moxy as well,” he said.
The North Central Group owns several hotels in Madison, including the AC Hotel by Marriott near the Capitol Square.
“That’s been a great property,” Inman said. “The Moxy is designed by Marriott to come in at a little more affordable price but still have a similar boutique lifestyle.”
The site of the Moxy is currently owned by Otto Gephardt, who has developed several of the parcels on the 800 block of East Washington. He would sell the land to North Central.
“We believe North Central Group and the Moxy are the perfect compliment to further the vision we established for this neighborhood over a decade ago,” Gebhardt said.
The Moxy is expected to have 156 rooms, 24-hour food and beverage service, common areas for guests to relax and the aforementioned bar.
“We’re excited to show Madison what the Moxy attitude and experience is all about,” said Jeff Lenz, president and chief development officer for North Central Group. “Moxy, just like the city of Madison, is fun spirited and has its own bold approach to hospitality.”
There have not been neighborhood meetings yet about the proposed hotel, according to Ald. Patrick Heck, whose district borders East Washington to the north. Heck will be coordinating meetings with Ald. Marsha Rummel, whose district includes the site.