Moxy by Marriott to bring fun to East Washington Ave

Inman said with the development happening in the Capital East district, the Moxy will fit right in.

“It’s a perfect fit for the East Wash corridor. The guest rooms are smaller, more efficient rooms. Guests can sleep and get ready for the next day but come down and enjoy other guests as well in the Bar Moxy,” he said. “Moxy has been really successful in the right locations and that’s what piqued our interest in doing it in the East Wash corridor with all the other exciting things. You have the Sylvee with the type of guests they attract. The great job people are doing over at Breese Stevens.”

Inman didn’t shy away from talking about the demographic Moxy seeks.

“The type of guest coming into town for a football game or other type of campus events during weekends, they would enjoy the Moxy as well,” he said.

The North Central Group owns several hotels in Madison, including the AC Hotel by Marriott near the Capitol Square.

“That’s been a great property,” Inman said. “The Moxy is designed by Marriott to come in at a little more affordable price but still have a similar boutique lifestyle.”