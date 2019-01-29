In August, Madison's Journey Mental Health Center announced it was closing Kajsiab House, a unique therapy program for the city’s Hmong community, because of a funding problem. The community, the county and the city of Madison stepped up financially to save the services.
But the city money to fund those services in 2019 still hasn’t been allocated due to a disagreement over who, exactly, should receive the promised $115,000.
The city may end up opening a request for proposals so two disputing parties can compete for the funds, but an RFP would likely delay allocation by several more months.
Kajsiab House was a program of Journey Mental Health Center that served Hmong elders, including refugees and veterans who fought for the U.S. in the Vietnam War. Journey also provided a Cambodian Temple program, which served about 125 members of the local Southeast Asian population to gather and receive mental health care.
In August, Journey announced it was ending both programs in September due to a funding problem. The loss was widely mourned as devastating.
But the community rallied and raised the money to provide services to the end of the year, with contributions from the city, county, businesses and individuals.
The program, now called Hmong Kajsiab, relocated to the Catholic Multicultural Center off South Park Street and provided services with Anesis Therapy.
Elders and services were soon divided, as some elders moved to the offices of Freedom, Inc., a social justice organization for communities of color, which also began hosting services to Hmong elders at its facilities via an organization known as the Southeast Asian Healing Center, or SEAHC.
There’s been disagreement among the two organizations over leadership and who is best suited to care for the Hmong elders. SEAHC held a press conference in November to explicitly ask the city and county not to give any more money to Anesis or the Hmong Institute.
For 2019, Dane County set aside $50,000 for the Hmong Institute and $8,000 for the CMC. It also contracted with Anesis to give them any Medicaid crisis funding they earn in 2019, budgeting $460,000; the county can only give this money to organizations like Anesis that are certified to bill for Medicaid crisis.
The city budgeted $115,000 in 2019 for the project, but did not specify a fiscal agent to receive the funds.
In November, Jim O'Keefe, director of the city's Community Development Division, said that with the emergence of two parties interested in the funds, the city would likely have to conduct an RFP process. But the city has since put forward a resolution at the direction of Mayor Paul Soglin asking for funds to be directed to Anesis Therapy and The Hmong Institute, instead of undergoing a competitive RFP process.
“I think what changed … was the realization that it was only Anesis that had the ability to gain access to that funding source from the county,” O’Keefe said.
A document from the city’s Community Development Division explains that $115,000 is not enough to by itself to continue Kajsiab services, so city funds would be better used “in concert” with county funds, it said.
“Unlike the city budget, the county budget explicitly identified the organizations to receive its funding and so that’s really the dilemma: only Anesis can access the largest portion of funding that’s available,” O’Keefe said. “The resolution the city has put forward was really following the lead of the county.”
There’s also concern that an RFP process could interrupt services by delaying funding, O’Keefe said. The Hmong Institute also voiced concern about this in a statement.
"We support city staff's recommendations as this is emergency funding to keep services going for the nearly 100 Hmong elders from Kajsiab House. It has been only four months since Journey Mental Health closed Kajsiab House down," the statement reads. "Delay in funds during this gap year will impact culturally competent mental health services for the Hmong, Khmer, and Laotian elders."
But when the resolution granting funding to Anesis was up before the Community Services Committee last Wednesday, it failed after more than four hours of testimony. Instead, the committee went on the record in support of an RFP process, O’Keefe said.
Kazbuag Vaj, co-executive director of Freedom, Inc., said a group of about 50 elders were present, and said the basic sentiment of those who spoke was that the elders didn’t know or trust the services provided by Anesis and Hmong Institute.
“The elders were saying, ‘Let the money follow where we go because we’re the ones who came forward and testified to get this money,” Vaj said.
A letter submitted to the city on behalf of over 20 Southeast Asian elders expresses a similar sentiment.
O’Keefe also said much of the testimony at that committee meeting was from Hmong elders who said they “were uncomfortable with Anesis,” though he noted several of the Anesis staff were previously employed at Journey.
Vaj disputes the city’s arguments in favor of Anesis. She said that to receive the $460,000, “you actually have to be able to have clients to bill,” and maintains that a majority of elders are attending services at SEAHC, not through Anesis. So far, the SEAHC has served 150 unduplicated clients, Vaj said.
And Vaj is not worried about a disruption in services; the SEAHC center has provided and will continue to provide services through the “grace of all the volunteers,” at SEAHC, she said.
“I feel like this could be resolved … if [city and county staff] would just come and see where the elders are actually getting services,” Vaj said.
The resolution will appear at the Feb. 11 city Finance Committee. O’Keefe said at this point, he doesn't know if it’s more likely that funding will be distributed through an RFP or under the resolution’s direction to grant the money to Anesis and the Hmong Institute.
“There are two potential providers that feel pretty strongly that they can and should be providing those services,” O’Keefe said.