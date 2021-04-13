Mock lobster: Lab-grown seafood company Cultured Decadence claws in $1.6 million in investments

With the new funding, Pattison said they’re planning to hire four more scientists, nearly doubling the company’s full time staff. They’ll continue developing less expensive cell culture media in which to grow the cells. They’ll also continue developing lobster cell lines, a process that involves testing different growing environments and nutrients until they find a combination in which the cells proliferate in a predictable way. At that point, they’ll be able to freeze and thaw the cells as needed.

Before launching Cultured Decadence, Pattison and Johnson worked for cell-cultured meat companies in San Francisco. When they were deciding where to start their own business, they considered five to 10 cities — including Boston and San Diego — before choosing Madison. The opportunity to move into Forward BIOLABS’ co-working space and to participate in gener8tor’s startup accelerator were major draws.

The funding round marked the largest pre-seed haul for a cell agriculture company, as well as the first time Wisconsin’s state government has awarded a grant to a cell-cultured meat company, Pattison said. The company received two grants through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, totalling around $25,000.