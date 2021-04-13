Mock lobster: Lab-grown seafood company Cultured Decadence claws in $1.6 million in investments

A Madison-based startup working to grow lobster meat in a lab is now $1.6 million closer to its goal.
Cultured Decadence announced on Friday that it had closed its pre-seed funding round with $200,000 more in investments than the company had sought.
The company belongs to the growing list of cell-cultured meat companies looking to offer animal-free alternatives to standard farming and fishing. To some, the booming market for plant-based meats and the soaring success of Beyond Burgers and Impossible Burgers, combined with growing concerns about climate change, suggest lab-grown meat could see high demand.
“My motivation is really around the food supply chain and being able to feed more people with higher quality protein, and do that in a sustainable way … without some of the detrimental effects that industry has, whether it's on the environmental side or animal welfare,” said Cultured Decadence CEO John Pattison, who founded the company in 2019 with Chief Scientific Officer Ian Johnson.
But while many companies are devising lab-grown chicken, pork or hamburger patties, the pair opted to focus on seafood, particularly and shellfish. Fisheries are under threat, Pattison said, not only from overfishing but also from climate change factors that cause oceans to warm and acidify.
And while shrimp can be grown easily in farms, the biology of lobsters and crabs has made them poor candidates for aquaculture. That, combined with the high cost of wild caught lobster, made Pattison and Johnson think there would be demand for a sustainable alternative that would be cheaper than the original.
But despite the potential market, the company currently has just one competitor: Pattison said the only other company he knows is working on cell-cultured shellfish is the Singapore-based Shiok Meats.
“It’s an area of cell culture that really has yet to be fully tapped and explored,” Pattison said.
Among the investors are Bluestein Ventures, Joyance Partners, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, gener8tor, GlassWall Syndicate, Bascom Ventures, and China-based Dao Foods.
In a press release, Ashley Hartman, Senior Principal at Bluestein Ventures, called the founders “visionary” and said her team was excited “for the potential of their technology to transform the market for seafood.
“We look forward to supporting their vision to create animal-free shellfish,” Hartman said.
At a shared lab in the Forward BIOLABS co-working space at University Research Park, the five-person Cultured Decadence team has already begun using shellfish cells to grow lobster meat without shell or organs. According to the company, the product will be “more sustainable, animal friendly, and indistinguishable in form and function from wild caught.”
So far, the tiny samples of lab-grown lobster — weighing in at roughly half a gram — have only been taste-tested by the staff.
“They taste good. They're seafood-y and lobster-y … and they cook really well,” Pattison said, adding that they don’t contain any additives. Within 12 months, the company hopes to have “more higher fidelity prototypes.” At that point, he said, they would begin offering tastings for potential investors, partners or journalists.
With the new funding, Pattison said they’re planning to hire four more scientists, nearly doubling the company’s full time staff. They’ll continue developing less expensive cell culture media in which to grow the cells. They’ll also continue developing lobster cell lines, a process that involves testing different growing environments and nutrients until they find a combination in which the cells proliferate in a predictable way. At that point, they’ll be able to freeze and thaw the cells as needed.
Before launching Cultured Decadence, Pattison and Johnson worked for cell-cultured meat companies in San Francisco. When they were deciding where to start their own business, they considered five to 10 cities — including Boston and San Diego — before choosing Madison. The opportunity to move into Forward BIOLABS’ co-working space and to participate in gener8tor’s startup accelerator were major draws.
The funding round marked the largest pre-seed haul for a cell agriculture company, as well as the first time Wisconsin’s state government has awarded a grant to a cell-cultured meat company, Pattison said. The company received two grants through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, totalling around $25,000.
“It's exciting to be doing this in the Midwest and in Wisconsin, and so it's been great to have some support from the state, but also just the community in general,” Pattison said. “We're really excited about putting this money to work in building up this technology.”
No lab-grown meats of any sort are yet available on U.S. shelves, but if cell-cultured meat companies keep drawing investors, the day might not be far off.
“We view this type of food production method as an eventuality for humanity, so it's great to be a part of it,” Pattison said.
