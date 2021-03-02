Middleton's Community CoWorks’ new service delivers your snail mail to your inbox

Five other plans, ranging from $30 to $150 per month depending on the number of people covered, allow clients to decide, based on scans of the envelopes, what should be done with each piece of mail. A given piece of mail will be opened and scanned, forwarded to them, stored for up to 180 days or destroyed. Such plans, Warriner said, might be a better fit for clients who want more privacy, though she added that all mail is treated as confidential. Those plans also allow subscribers limited access to the co-working space.

The new service is a response to requests from those who told Warriner they weren’t comfortable having their work mail forwarded to their home addresses. Those people could rent a post office box, Warriner said, but such boxes can’t receive deliveries sent through carriers like FedEx, UPS or Amazon. And retail stories like the UPS Store offer mailboxes with package service, but since they don’t sort or scan mail, customers can still have to come in regularly.

“One of the very first people that kind of encouraged me to do this said that everyone recognizes those addresses as being not real addresses,” Warriner said, adding that anyone who Googles her address will see an office building.