Mentoring Positives moves forward with financial literacy work

After years of back and forth with the Salvation Army, Green has been able to bring Mentoring Positives back into the gymnasium located at 3030 Darbo Drive. Right now, Mentoring Positives has about seven or eight kids in the Black Zone, which is the highest level of the Mentoring Positives program. The White Zone and Red Zone are entry levels, where kids learn financial literacy and other business skills. In Black Zone they implement those skills.

Kids with budgets

Thanks to another big donation from Colorcoded, an IT career and technical skill development program geared towards girls and other youths of color, Mentoring Positives was able to provide kids with laptops for this summer’s financial literacy programming.

“I gave them a little budget that they would need to use their money for,” Green said. “Some were able to save and some were in the hole.”

Green laughed. “We had to deliver some financial literacy to the kids,” he added. “We’ve been doing that over the course of the summer. One of my board members who works with Wells Fargo just came in to talk to the kids about saving money, and how to put money away. “