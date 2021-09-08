Udai Olivares does outreach for a program that helps Dane County families learn about healthy eating.

Veronica Esquivel preps food in a Waukesha restaurant kitchen and spends her off hours advocating for immigrants.

Miguel Ángel Vargas works a full-time job in construction and picks up extra painting jobs on the side.

These three Wisconsinites have three things in common: They grew up in Mexico. They’re parents. And when they get the call, they put on makeup, pull on wigs, slip into giant shoes, and fulfill their calling as clowns.

The U.S. has had a complicated relationship with clowns, with many finding them scary rather than funny, a hysteria fueled in part by clown-centered horror movies like "It" and "Clownhouse.” But for many of the country’s more than 60 million Latinos, especially those who are immigrants, clowns bring only joy.

In Mexico, clowns, called payasos, draw crowds in town squares and are a fixture at children’s birthday parties when parents can afford them. In Panama, clowns have a union; in Mexico, they have a guild. In Venezuela, when oil exports left the country with funds to spend, the government hired clowns to perform for impoverished kids.

In Mexican cities like Morelia and Mexico City, hundreds of clowns parade through the street for Clown Day each Dec. 10, while clowns in El Salvador march on their own national holiday each December. Clowns have even played a visible role in the movement to stop the violence that has plagued Mexico, marching en masse to call for trading “the bang bang for the ha ha.”

And when Ricardo González Gutiérrez, the Mexican who played the beloved clown Cepillín (“Little Toothbrush”) on TV shows and music albums for 50 years, died in March, generations across Latin America grieved the loss.

The United States is a clown desert by comparison. Even in Madison, less than an hour’s drive from circus hotspot Baraboo — a key starting point for the Ringling Brothers’ circus and home to Circus World Museum — clowns are far from mainstream.

Those who think that a party’s not a party without a clown have learned to seek them out among friends and neighbors. Just as immigrants in every community have started businesses to provide the things they miss from their home countries — chicharrón-filled pupusas, say, or tamarind sorbet — a handful of local Latinos have decided to take on second or third jobs making children and parents laugh.

But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wisconsin, it turned the clown business upside down. For some local clowns, that meant pausing their clowning work, turning down the few requests they got. For one, it meant using his clown persona to convince people to skip the parties for now. And for another, it meant finally deciding to put the wigs away for good.

A clown is born

Udai Olivares grew up in Río Bravo, Tamaulipas, just across the border from McAllen, Texas. His city, like many Mexican cities, had a clown, and as the oldest of three children, Olivares would see him at least once a year. “You could say I was the spoiled one because I had birthday parties every year,” Olivares said.

In 2008, at 17, Olivares moved to Reedsburg to finish high school. There, he stayed with an uncle who kept a collection of wigs and a bag of magic tricks and would dress up as a clown for fun.

Olivares moved south to study at Madison College. In 2013, he was 21, working at a McDonald’s in Middleton, when a Latina co-worker mentioned she was planning a party for her niece. She asked Olivares if he knew any clowns.

“I was like, ‘Not really, but I could do it,’” Olivares said. He’d shown up as a clown once before, for a college friend’s birthday, so he knew how to prepare.

Olivares borrowed his uncle’s clown bag, painted his face and asked a friend to run the music. He was nervous, but soon the two-bedroom apartment filled with laughter.

“From there, somebody who was at the party said, ‘Hey, would you do my birthday party?’” Olivares said. “And I was like, ‘Sure.’” With that, Payaso Coco was born.

Soon, Coco had his own Facebook page and business cards. Mostly, Olivares gets calls for kids’ birthday parties, where he adapts the party games he remembers from childhood. He doesn’t do magic tricks and uses few props, save for an inexplicably funny giant comb.

“This is the one that gets the kids,” Olivares said as he lightly combed his rainbow wig.

Coco typically performs all in Spanish, but if he notices a kid who he thinks might not speak Spanish, he explains in English too. And it’s not all birthdays. The clown has three times been a special guest at the Goodman Community Center for the annual celebration of Children’s Day, and he once got a request from someone looking for a clown for a bachelor party.

Even after he got a job with the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Dane County Extension teaching children about healthy eating, Olivares kept moonlighting as a clown. Coco is like an alter ego, he said, noting that he always feels nervous when he first gets to a party. Once he gets his makeup on, though, “it’s not me, it’s just the clown.” Before the pandemic, he was doing 10 to 15 gigs in a typical year.

COVID-19 stopped Olivares’ gigs, but it couldn’t force Payaso Coco to hang up the colorful suit entirely. In summer 2020, Olivares put his skills to work making a Spanish-language video encouraging people to take pandemic safety precautions.

In it, Payaso Coco is dressed in his rainbow wig and oversized buttons, a bowl and ladle in his hand, heading to his front door. Just as he turns the door handle, a voice speaks from off screen. “Where are you going?”

Dramatic music sounds as the clown turns slowly to face the camera. “To the party! I’ll be back soon!” he says. “I told you, that virus is still out there. Stay home,” the voice admonishes.

The clown locks the door and trudges reluctantly back down the hall, a cheery horn sounding with each step. When he returns to the screen, it’s to share his own message:

“Celebrations are very important, but your health is much more important. Stay home!” he says. “But if you go out, I know you’re good-looking, but put on your mask.”

It’s a funny job

For the duration of their shows, party clowns serve as hosts. They choose activities from their repertoires of contests and skits and summon children and adults to the makeshift stage to participate.

The uninitiated can get a glimpse of this intergenerational fun in a YouTube video from 2018. In it, Payaso Chispita (“Little Spark”) of Milwaukee performs for a crowd gathered in a basement, a bed and TV visible in the background. He wears a fluffy orange wig, a green shirt with lapels and a tie drawn on, and oversized pants held up by suspenders.

First, Chispita calls up the birthday girl, who’s just turned 7. “Look,” he tells her, gesturing to the crowd. “All these people who came today didn’t come just to eat. They also came to celebrate with you that God gave you the chance to reach 7 little years.”

For one act, Payaso Chispita draws four children to the makeshift stage. One by one, he calls up an adult to accompany each child.

He stands beside a child whose hair is cropped close on the sides and long on top, with a neat flick at the end. “Here, with our friend who’s done up like a little licked mango, who came with him?” the clown asks as the boy smiles at the crowd. At his instruction, the adults race, with varying levels of success, to wrap the children in toilet paper until they look like tiny mummies.

Later, Payaso Chispita lines up five more children on the stage. “Anyone who opens their eyes will be disqualified,” he repeats as he pulls a rubber mask onto each child’s head. He cues the music: “Shaky Shaky” by Daddy Yankee.

“Fiona, please dance,” he instructs. Oblivious, the preteen in a green mask of Princess Fiona from the “Shrek” films, stays put. Payaso Chispita takes hold of the mask and pulls her a few steps closer to the audience. Still, she doesn’t dance. Nor, when called, do the children playing the legendary Mexican comedian Cantinflas or a balding, bespectacled “Grandpa.”

But when he hauls up Grandma, a boy of perhaps 13, the kid busts a move. The song changes to DJ Kass’ “Scooby Doo Pa Pa,” and the figure beneath the short grey hair and modest earrings waves his arms and steps to the beat, delighting the crowd.

You can take it with you

When Marla A. Ramírez left Mexico for Los Angeles at age 12, she discovered that her new country had a troubled relationship with clowns.

“I didn’t understand for a long time after moving to the United States why clowns would be part of horror movies, because I had never understood clowns as a source of fear. They had always been a source of happiness,” said Ramírez, an assistant professor of history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “That was a cultural shock for me.”

But at the Latino birthday parties she’d attend in her new city, there they were, still bringing joy to her friends and neighbors. She even watched as her own family subtly combined the Mexican clown tradition with a very U.S. American tradition: Santa Claus. For most Mexicans, Christmas is about Jesus, and Santa’s not in the picture, she said. But in the U.S., one of her more comical cousins started donning the red suit each Christmas, joking as he distributed the gifts.

“It was really clown-like, now that I think about it… It was a comic act,” Ramírez said with a laugh. “It’s this cultural adaptation that happens. Even though clowns might not have been so centered anymore, we made an alternative to Santa Claus.”

Clowns Without Borders takes laughter to conflict zones Born from the belief that laughter can ease pain, the organization sends clowns to refugee camps, conflict zones and sites of historical tragedies around the world.

Peter Haney, who now works as administrator for the Chicano and Latino Studies program at UW-Madison, first learned about what he calls the “birthday party scene” when he was researching Mexican American vaudeville and tent shows for his Ph.D. Many of the comedians he followed in Texas and Los Angeles supplemented their income by performing as clowns for children’s parties. For some, those parties were about more than the money. One comedian told Haney that nightclubs were fine, but being with kids made him feel like a kid again.

“That sense of learning about the world as if it's something new, that’s something that the performers I spoke to really liked about being clowns,” Haney said.

He’s come across clowns in Kansas and Colorado, but in his five years in Wisconsin, he’s yet to encounter any here. But it doesn’t surprise him to know that Wisconsin Latinos are keeping the art alive. “They're probably there wherever there's a sizable Spanish-speaking population,” Haney said.

“It's part of a very rich recreational life among people of Latin American descent. Given how hard so many members of that community have to work, it's kind of inspiring,” Haney said.

“It's just one more example of the creativity of a group that has done a lot to revitalize a lot of small towns and urban neighborhoods all over the country, and that has suffered pretty mightily over the last year and a half.”

It makes sense that Latinos in the U.S. would keep up the clowning, said Darina Robles, co-founder of Red de Payasas Mexicanas, a network for female clowns in Mexico, and founder of Llaven Nü, an organization that does “social clowning” work for people in vulnerable communities.

Robles grew up in Mexico City but traces her roots to Indigenous communities in Oaxaca. She recalled visiting Los Angeles and discovering the wide range of Mexican foods and arts had made it to that side of the border. In supermarkets, she saw Latinos buying more chiles than she could fathom. “Did you buy that many chiles when you were in Mexico?” she wondered.

But she gets it: They’re missing home. “In general, we become more Mexican when we migrate,” Robles said.

Parties and laughter are fixtures of Mexican culture, she said, and clowns facilitate both. “Mexicans love to have parties in the way (they’re used to) even if they are in the U.S.A. … I think it’s something that in Mexico is very, very strong and that we take with us when we migrate if we can.”

‘We laugh to keep from crying’

It was about 10 years ago that Veronica Esquivel, a Mexican immigrant and self-described life of the party, stood in her Waukesha apartment and asked her 7-year-old son if he wanted to dress up as a clown. The boy had grown up in Wisconsin, and clowns made him nervous.

“You do it,” he told her. So she headed to K-Mart to buy oversized pants and suspenders. She chose her stage name: Pirinola, the Spanish word for a spinning top.

At first, clowning was just a way to play with the children she knew, but soon Pirinola was getting hired for parties.

“I don’t do it every week … but when I get a call, I go,” Esquivel said, though the calls dropped off sharply when the pandemic hit. Aiming to keep the fun affordable, she charges a flat fee of $150 per event, from which she usually spends about $50 on necessities and little gifts for others.

“I have fun, I eat for free, and I end up with a little extra money, too,” she said with a laugh.

But when Pirinola heads to a party, she never drives herself. Esquivel, who is undocumented, gave up driving in 2013 after her last driver’s license expired; a law approved by the state Legislature in 2006 barred undocumented immigrants from getting licenses. For the undocumented and unlicensed, traffic stops can sometimes lead to immigration detention and even deportation.

For Esquivel, the stakes got even higher in 2018, when the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department became the first in the state to officially partner with federal immigration authorities through the 287g program. The agreement grants deputies the power to check the immigration status of people in the county jail and hold them for immigration officials if they believe they are undocumented.

“The (deputies) ask your immigration status, and if I don’t have (legal status), they can put me in jail, send me to court or deport me. That’s the frustration and fear,” Esquivel said. “I prefer to take the bus because I don’t want to take the risk.” When she rides with her husband, who also doesn’t have a license, she worries constantly.

For four years, she’s been pushing to change such policies as a member of immigrant advocacy group Voces de la Frontera, where she now serves on the board of directors. It’s serious work, she said. But in the moments when she’s Pirinola, sending eager children to convince a reluctant parent to join her onstage, she believes she’s helping distract her immigrant neighbors from their daily stresses, just for a moment.

That, Ramírez thinks, is the unspoken work of the country’s Latino clowns. Two decades after her clown culture shock in California, she’s an expert on U.S.-Mexico borderlands history and migration policies. Leaving one’s country and starting over in a new one isn’t easy, she said, explaining that she, her mother and her four sisters left Mexico so that they could reunite with her father. Many families remain divided by national borders for years, and those living as undocumented immigrants in the U.S. never know when they could be apprehended by immigration authorities and forced to leave behind the lives they’ve built.

“When you have such drastic realities — that you're working class, that you're an immigrant, that you’re undocumented, that you don't have access to fair wages or healthcare or legal status — there's a relief through comedy,” Ramírez said.

There’s a saying in Spanish, she said: Reímos para no llorar. We laugh to keep from crying.

“I think that's such an important task of clown work: that they bring this sense of joy to the most marginalized, discriminated-against communities so that they won't have to cry, so that they have this comic relief to still find a sense of life in the middle of despair.”

Payasos on pause

Meanwhile, one Madison clown is calling it quits. Miguel Ángel Vargas began working as an assistant to a group of party clowns in Michoacán, Mexico, when he was just 11, looking to pay his own school costs.

Most of the time, he was tasked with carrying the sound system, setting up whatever the clowns would juggle, maybe making balloon animals. But if one clown didn’t show, Vargas would get to take their spot in the usual three-clown sketches.

“They would say, ‘You know all of it, you can do it,’” Vargas said. “That’s how I got started.”

When he moved to the U.S. around 2007, Vargas found work in construction. After a few years, he began to spend his weekends doing balloons for parties. Later he started writing his own clown sketches. Vargas scoured pharmacies and online stores until he found makeup and clown shoes that met his standards, and he and his wife spent two months decorating his costume with sequins and beads. He perfected his face paint style — doing it well it took an hour or more each time.

Finally, around 2014, Payaso Saltarín, the jumping or frolicking clown, made his debut. The first year was slow, but soon Saltarín was getting requests for nearly every Saturday when the weather was warm. Sometimes his kids or wife would tag along.

Vargas enjoys construction, but he truly loves clowning. “I go, I work and I have fun,” Vargas said. “You can’t say that in every profession.” He often doesn’t charge when he works at a friend’s party, Vargas explained as he shaped a balloon heart. “I wouldn’t do construction for free, but clowning, yes,” Vargas said.

But the start of the pandemic marked the end of Payaso Saltarín — at least for now.

Already before the pandemic, he’d started taking side jobs painting houses on top of full-time work, and the pandemic meant even more customers wanted his services. Then, in early 2020, Vargas was in a car accident. Everyone was fine, but the sound equipment in the trunk wasn’t. Clowning just didn’t make sense anymore, he decided.

“We still get calls from time to time, but I’m not taking the (clown jobs) anymore,” Vargas said, though he still takes the occasional gig making balloon animals. “I still do it, but I no longer think about it as a business.” For clown requests, he refers the callers to clowns like Payaso Coco.

Olivares, meanwhile, is performing only for his quarantine pod. Recently, they planned a gathering for his niece’s birthday. “My nieces were like, ‘Can Coco come to the party?’” Olivares said. So he donned the costume and brought his kids to his sister-in-law’s apartment, where they played games and moved the living room furniture out of the way to swing at a piñata.

Olivares is still considering when he might resume the parties. He’s thought about offering his services for free to a family that’s chosen to get vaccinated, perhaps offering a bit of encouragement for those on the fence. “This type of job, for me, is not an income source, so I want to make sure that I use it in ways that it could benefit me and benefit the rest of the people,” Olivares said.

But he doesn’t want to encourage others to gather if it isn’t safe, and, with two kids too young to get vaccinated, he worries about bringing COVID home. He looks forward to when they can get vaccinated too.

For now, when Olivares gets calls from families looking to complete their parties with a clown, he politely declines, even if they explain that the party will be outdoors.

“I still don’t feel comfortable,” he said. “To go to a party, when money isn’t the drive for it, it’s just like, why? Let’s just wait.”

