Community leader Mayra Medrano will leave Madison and her work at the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County to pursue graduate studies out of state.
“I’m happy she’s not leaving us for any other reason than to become a greater leader on a bigger spectrum," said Jessica Cavazos, president and CEO of the LCC.
Medrano was named president of the LCC in 2015, and her title later changed to board chair. Current vice-chair Juan Jose Lopez will take over for Medrano.
The chamber is an association of Latino and non-Latino businesses. It advocates for Latino-owned businesses, helps grow their capacity and builds bridges with non-Latino organizations.
Medrano will leave Madison this Saturday for a fellowship in Washington D.C. at American University, where she will pursue a Master's in Business Administration, focusing on public policy.
“I’ve had the great opportunity here in Madison to really work with the nonprofit sector, the public and the private sector, but a lot of my experience has been very much trial and error, and I want to be able to work smarter and not harder,” Medrano said.
Medrano said Madison is her home, and her family is here, so she can see herself coming back when she completes her studies.
“I do want to come back, but I want to come back from a different perspective. I want to come back with much more ability and much more of a skill set,” she said.
When Medrano took over as president, she had three goals: to fund an executive director, hire the executive director and launch a business incubator program, Cavazos said.
She did all three, hiring Cavazos as the first full-time executive director in September 2016. Medrano said that was “definitely a mountain that I was able to climb and achieve” and a “great milestone.”
Medrano also played a significant role in launching LCC’s six-month bilingual accelerator program, which provides mentorships, connections to resources and capital, work space, technical tools and one-on-one, culturally relevant assistance to help Latinos start or grow a business. The LCC’s old office in Centro Hispano would often answer the questions of entrepreneurs stopping in and offered technical assistant courses, but Medrano wanted to provide a one-stop shop for business development.
“I wanted something much more meaningful … I wanted to be able to follow the path of entrepreneurship,” she said.
The program, now in its third cohort, has a waiting list, Medrano said, and she’s “really happy that this incubator program is really gaining steam.”
Asked about the challenges in her LCC role in a 2016 Wisconsin State journal interview, Medrano said “knocking down some of the structural barriers of Latina leaders running organizations.”
“I want to provide an environment in which the emerging Latina leader behind me can feel confident and empowered to run any organization, whether it is nonprofit or for-profit,” she said.
The move also means the end of Medrano's job as business community service manager at Madison Gas & Electric, as well as her role as president of The Public Market Foundation. She said she’s looking forward to returning to Madison and meeting friends over a sandwich at the Public Market and “seeing all that great work come to fruition.”
"Mayra has been an incredible leader who has led the way in showing the importance of focusing on economic development and entrepreneurship to create opportunities for the Latinx community," said Ald. Shiva Bidar. "Her contributions have made a longstanding difference."
"She will be dearly missed by the entire Madison Community," Karen Menendez Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano, wrote in an email. "Since I've known her, she has always been forward thinking, a bridge builder, and personally, a friend. Through her leadership she inspires young Latinas to follow their dreams."
Lopez, who will be taking over Medrano’s role at LCC, is a section chief in the state’s Department of Workforce Development, and was previously the executive director of Briarpatch and the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, as well as a Madison Metropolitan School District board member. He's also the board chair for United Migrant Opportunity Services (UMOS).
Cavazos said Lopez is “policy-driven,” and has goals to recruit new board members and increase the funding base for LCC.
“Our community deeply appreciates everything Mayra has done in stabilizing and growing the Chamber,” Lopez said in a press release. “She built very deep connections with the Dane County communities and will be a great addition to her new home. Mayra has positioned the Latino Chamber to be as competitive as other Chambers and mobilized us for future success and for that we are obliged.”