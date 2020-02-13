Marquette Neighborhood residents remain dubious of prospective nightclub owner's plans

During his presentation, Carl said that although Canopy has been discussed as a nightclub, he would like to see a move away from that designation. He said he would like Canopy to be a place where patrons enjoy coffee and bagels or muffins during the first part of the day before transitioning into a lounge or bar from 5:30 p.m. until around midnight.

“What you will notice in our future business plan is without the alcohol license, we do change track,” Carl said. “And we do start to market ourselves as a dry bar catering to the 18-plus crowd. It’s currently labeled as a nightclub right now. That’s something I want to change. Through the process of zoning and other such things I’d like to change it to being known as a cafe or lounge.”

Carl reiterated that he is committed to opening an establishment, even if he can’t serve alcohol. If he does not get approval for an alcohol license, Carl said that he would cater to the 18+ crowd and serve soda and non-alcoholic beverages.

“We believe that Plan B and Prism, one of the reasons they failed is they did not have any daytime operations,” he said. “We are allowed to serve coffee and food items like frozen pizzas.”