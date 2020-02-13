Marquette Neighborhood residents remain dubious of prospective nightclub owner's plans

Austin Carl has had some problems getting his proposed establishment, Canopy, up and running at 924 Williamson St., the former site of Plan B and Prism nightclubs. The soldier turned DJ turned prospective business owner has received an education in what it takes to get an idea off the ground in Madison.
Over the past month, Carl’s journey to open some combination of coffee shop, bar, restaurant and/or nightclub has included:
• The Marquette Neighborhood Association opposing the business.
• A lengthy presentation at the Jan. 15 Alcohol License Review Commission turning into a meme.
• Jimmy Kimmel cracking a joke about him on national TV.
• Tone Madison and Madison365 taking him to task for signing a lease stating no hip-hop would be allowed in his establishment.
• Economic pressure mounting to make his business proposal viable or face debt.
In the face of those issues, and another alcohol license hearing on Feb. 19, Carl showed up on Tuesday to a meeting of MNA’s Preservation and Development Committee and made one final pitch for public support.
It didn’t work.
Carl did not bring sufficient documentation detailing changes to his business plan to satisfy anyone in attendance and, therefore, he will not have the influential neighborhood association’s support in seeking ALRC approval next week.
“I think the major message to neighbors on the committee came after the same question was directed at Austin from several attendees,” committee president Jack Kear said Wednesday. “That question was, ‘Has your ALRC application changed since we last saw it?’ The answer was ‘No.’”
The committee was unable to vote because no one in attendance thought any information Carl presented was any different than what they had seen at previous meetings.
“There seems to be a base misunderstanding because when Austin says he is willing to consider some things that the public wants such as limits on hours or live bands or outdoor seating, that willingness has to be reflected in his writing on official forms,” Kear said. “There is no future date to add those ideas in. These are the meetings when you present your final plans.”
While addressing the committee at the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and perhaps sensing that things weren’t going his way, Carl made a last ditch effort to gain support by inviting all in attendance to a previously unplanned open house at Canopy on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m.
Neither Kear nor Ald. Marsha Rummel, whose district includes Williamson Street, think the open house will move the needle.
“In an email to Austin one month ago, I recommended just such an open house and that never came to be until being confronted (Tuesday),” Kear said. “A tour of the structure will not ease concerns about the human decisions behind the project.”
Rummel said Carl appeared to be vastly unprepared for this venture.
In one of the most striking moments of Tuesday’s meeting, a resident detailed the frustrations neighbors experienced during the Plan B/Prism era and asked Carl what his plan was for dealing with neighbors who may be bothered by loud music coming from his business.
“I have two assistant general managers that I have on the security plan, I believe, and they will be open to phone calls,” Carl said. “I put Mrs. Rummel’s phone number on there, Ald. Rummel. I will be posting those phone numbers on the window so people can, if they have any complaints, I found it important that they can contact her.”
Rummel sat flabbergasted as other residents let out audible gasps and chuckles.
“I think the simple fact that Austin stated he has posted Ald. Rummel’s phone number in his window for anyone who has questions about the business while an unaware Ald. Rummel learned of this in the audience demonstrates how communication is not forthcoming from the business to community leaders and concerned neighbors,” Kear said.
During his presentation, Carl said that although Canopy has been discussed as a nightclub, he would like to see a move away from that designation. He said he would like Canopy to be a place where patrons enjoy coffee and bagels or muffins during the first part of the day before transitioning into a lounge or bar from 5:30 p.m. until around midnight.
“What you will notice in our future business plan is without the alcohol license, we do change track,” Carl said. “And we do start to market ourselves as a dry bar catering to the 18-plus crowd. It’s currently labeled as a nightclub right now. That’s something I want to change. Through the process of zoning and other such things I’d like to change it to being known as a cafe or lounge.”
Carl reiterated that he is committed to opening an establishment, even if he can’t serve alcohol. If he does not get approval for an alcohol license, Carl said that he would cater to the 18+ crowd and serve soda and non-alcoholic beverages.
“We believe that Plan B and Prism, one of the reasons they failed is they did not have any daytime operations,” he said. “We are allowed to serve coffee and food items like frozen pizzas.”
One resident in attendance asked if changing the nightclub to a non-alcoholic establishment would change his hours of operation. Carl said he was working with Madison Zoning Administrator Matt Tucker about that possibility, as well as other zoning and conditional use issues.
But Tucker told The Cap Times that Carl has done no such thing.
“I referred Austin to City Planning. He wants to make changes, so I referred him and they did not hear back from him,” Tucker said. “Austin has been given clear instructions about what he needs to do and he has not done it.”
Tucker said the city goes through this process with several prospective business owners who have little-to-no experience working with the city, but it’s never this choppy.
“There should be no question in Austin’s mind about what he needs to do,” Tucker said.
On Tuesday, Carl said repeatedly that he is willing to do whatever Marquette Neighborhood residents ask of him in order to make Canopy a reality. If they don’t want a nightclub, it won’t be a nightclub. If they don’t want alcohol, he’ll just serve soda. If they don’t want live music, he’ll just have a DJ.
Near the end of his presentation, Carl excitedly invited the attendees to check out Canopy at the open house on Sunday. He offered to turn on some music and pour everyone a drink.
“How are you going to pour us a drink, Austin?” one resident exclaimed. “You don’t have a license!”
“I will happily pour you a cup of soda then!” Carl replied cheerfully.