Man incarcerated in Wisconsin prison afraid for his life after testifying in cold case

But Nunez was adamant that testifying was the right thing to do to help Shaner’s family find closure.

“He didn’t sway me either way, he just basically told me it was a decision I had to make on my own,” Nunez said of his conversations with Hancock. “If I felt in my heart it was the right thing that I should do it. I did the right thing and I would do it a hundred times over.”

Hancock believes Nunez wanted to take a shot at helping someone else’s victim because he could do nothing to heal the victim of his own crime.

“We talked a lot about what that risk would be to him,” Hancock said. “Eventually he decided that if he was going to live a life of integrity he had to testify. To me that really reflected a major change in Eli Nunez in the sense that he recognized that he has a very specific victim of his crime that he can never make it right with that victim but by helping other victims he could put some good back into the world.”

So Nunez was transferred to a prison in Arizona where he didn’t know anyone… but they knew him or at least why he was there.