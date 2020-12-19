Main Street Wisconsin website takes local shopping online, statewide

Among the 29 Madison businesses currently listed on the site is QB’s Magnetic Creations, which sells jewelry, name badges and even decorations to attach to face masks, all using magnetic closures. After ten years of running the business on the side while working full time at another job, owner Judy McNeal opted last December to devote herself to her passion full time. 2020, she thought, would be a year of trade shows, art fairs and maybe even setting up her first storefront.

When the pandemic cancelled those plans, she focused her energies toward her other goal for the year: solidifying her online presence. Previously, she sold online through Etsy, but she worried that if someone was wearing one of her products and got a compliment, they’d say, “Oh, just go on Etsy,” without mentioning her brand, so she built an online store.

When she read about the Main Street website, she signed up. “Even though right now I don't have a storefront, I still have a business and I have customers, and I have to meet their needs,” McNeal said. “It’s just a great opportunity for small businesses like me.”