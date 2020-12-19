Main Street Wisconsin website takes local shopping online, statewide

Got holiday shopping left to do? Want to buy local, but not sure which local business might have what you need? You’re in good company, and you might be in luck.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation set out to solve this problem, helping customers looking to shop from home during the pandemic find their favorite local businesses online or discover new ones. It’s an extension of WEDC’s ongoing Main Street and Connect Communities programs, which help municipalities develop or revitalize their downtowns.
“Over the course of the pandemic, we realized that the businesses on our main streets were really struggling,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. One answer, her team determined, was to help businesses create and promote an online storefront.
In May, the WEDC launched www.mainstreetwi.com, a searchable database of hundreds of local businesses based throughout the state. Visitors to the site can select from more than 100 Wisconsin communities, from Algoma to Winneconne, to explore businesses by location, and narrow results by category. Looking for a retailer selling stationery in Eagle River? Try Cotton + Birch. Want to buy a jacket for your dad? Check out any of the 29 shops listed under Men’s Apparel. Want to imagine you’re on that Door County vacation you skipped this year? Click on Fish Creek or Sister Bay.
“For a consumer, what I think is really fun is you can be sitting in Viroqua, and you can shop in Viroqua safely from home, or I can shop in Ashland, or Door County Sturgeon Bay, or Rhinelander,” Hughes said. “The breadth of businesses that you can find is much more than you would find in any one little town, but you're still shopping local.”
The site is far from comprehensive — for a business to be listed, someone must submit a free request form through the site — but it’s growing quickly. When it launched, it included 230 businesses and now it’s up to 562, with more coming soon. Hughes said around 400 businesses had submitted the request form in the past week.
Some of those businesses already have online stores, Hughes said, while others may have only a Facebook page or a phone number. She said she’s been impressed to see the lengths small businesses will go to provide online service, from giving video tours of their inventory to making personal recommendations based on shoppers’ interests.
Among the 29 Madison businesses currently listed on the site is QB’s Magnetic Creations, which sells jewelry, name badges and even decorations to attach to face masks, all using magnetic closures. After ten years of running the business on the side while working full time at another job, owner Judy McNeal opted last December to devote herself to her passion full time. 2020, she thought, would be a year of trade shows, art fairs and maybe even setting up her first storefront.
When the pandemic cancelled those plans, she focused her energies toward her other goal for the year: solidifying her online presence. Previously, she sold online through Etsy, but she worried that if someone was wearing one of her products and got a compliment, they’d say, “Oh, just go on Etsy,” without mentioning her brand, so she built an online store.
When she read about the Main Street website, she signed up. “Even though right now I don't have a storefront, I still have a business and I have customers, and I have to meet their needs,” McNeal said. “It’s just a great opportunity for small businesses like me.”
She’s been selected as a future vendor at the Madison Public Market, anticipated to open in 2022 or 2023. But while she’s thrilled about the prospect of a physical home for her business, she said it’ll be important to maintain avenues for online sales.
Beth Testa, owner of upscale resale shop The Pink Poodle on Madison’s west side, submitted her listing to the Main Street website in one of many efforts to keep the business afloat.
The pandemic has sliced sales in half, she said, noting that many of her customers are older and at higher risk for COVID complications. And she’s $60,000 behind on rent, as she’s only been able to cover half the amount each month.
But after 19 years in business, she said, she wasn’t ready to give up.
In March, she created an online store featuring hats, skirts, blouses and more. She’d wanted an online store “forever,” she said, and COVID forced her to turn plans into reality. Early in the pandemic, she’d delight in checking PayPal in the mornings to see what had sold, and she’d eagerly search the racks for the mystery item. Those sales have “kind of dwindled off,” she said, but they’re still part of her arsenal.
Then she learned shops were finding success with Facebook Live sales, in which they feature items on their Facebook page and customers write “SOLD” in the comment section if they want to purchase something. Now she hosts Facebook sales each Monday, showing off around 125 items in each live video broadcast, with guest appearances from her standard poodle. “I feel like I’m a movie star,” she said with a laugh.
When she learned about the Main Street site, she figured it couldn’t hurt to get on there, too.
“Someone told me one time, ‘Just keep throwing it against the wall — everything. Something’s gonna stick somewhere,’” Testa said.
She hopes the Main Street website helps Madisonians find businesses outside of their usual routes or their go-to-neighborhoods.
“I have people now that call up and they go, ‘I'm from out of town,’ and I'm thinking Chicago or Milwaukee, they're like, no, Sun Prairie or Waunakee,” Testa said. “So many people travel in their own little bubbles.”
And while Wisconsinites may have holiday shopping on their minds now, Hughes wants to see the site used year round.
“I hope people will keep this in mind for birthdays, for Valentine's Day, whatever... because these small businesses really, really need our support. They’ve borne the brunt of this pandemic.”
She urged shoppers to seek out their local businesses, even if their online interfaces aren’t quite as smooth as those of the online giants. “It might not be like shopping on Amazon, but it's really important.”
