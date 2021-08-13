Madison's Bayview Townhomes to begin long-anticipated renovation

The project will include 7,000 square feet of community gardens along with children’s play areas, a bike fix-it station and a large, state-of-the-art community center.

The community center will be located off of a new public street (yet to be created) and will serve not just Bayview residents, but neighboring areas as well. It will be 11,000 square feet and include a food pantry with goods representing the cultural needs of Bayview residents; a commercial kitchen outfitted to be able to provide cooking programs for children; kids' classrooms; a family outreach center; a lobby/lounge for seniors; a fitness area; and studio space that will include local artist residencies, among other features.

The entire Triangle neighborhood area will benefit from the community center, which is part of the goal of the Bayview Foundation.

“Anytime you make a strong contribution to equity in the community, you necessarily improve things for all the neighbors around it, not just Bayview,” Berryman-Agard said. “So, we can say our community center will be large enough to support the broader neighborhood.”