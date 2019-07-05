Another Madison yoga studio has closed, this time seemingly without notice to instructors or students.
As of midday on Friday, the website of the west side’s Bliss Flow Yoga did not note the closure, and the outgoing voicemail message said that the studio would reopen at 6:30 a.m. Friday after the July Fourth holiday. But the online class reservation system indicated that Friday’s class was cancelled and the following week showed “No scheduled classes or training sessions.”
Messages to the studio’s email address generated an automatic notice of failed delivery, and Google’s business listing indicated that the studio was permanently closed.
On Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the studio’s pages appear to have disappeared. One former Bliss Flow student posted on Facebook on Thursday, “So very sad to learn via email this morning that Bliss Flow Yoga studio has permanently closed.” According to Facebook comments, the email announcement explained that the bank would not renegotiate the business’s loan, but the Cap Times has not yet received a copy of that email.
The Facebook post was met with surprise from students and instructors, some of whom had been with the studio for more than a decade. “It’s been so much a part of my life for the last 14 years,” one student said.
“We were given NO notice. I just took a class there yesterday and planned to teach on Sunday,” wrote one instructor.
Another person said that the instructor at her Wednesday class had told her she would be teaching on Friday, “and now nothing. Just like that.”
Some expressed sympathy, noting that many local studios are struggling to survive, but others criticized the studio for not communicating more clearly amidst the abrupt closure.
“There seems like a less dramatic and shocking way to close a studio and provide closure to its community,” one person wrote.
Current owner Jennifer Braun purchased the studio from its founder in January 2018 as the studio was completing its 13th year. Braun had been the studio’s executive director for nine years before the sale. Braun did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.
Many on Facebook complained that they had received no information about whether their prepaid memberships or class passes would be refunded, and some said they were seeking assistance from their banks, credit card companies or the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“I never thought I would be filing a complaint against a studio...that I cared for so deeply,” wrote one person. “The abrupt closing without any notification was not yogic in the least.”