Madison unicyclists showcase their skills before heading to North American Championships

As the riders zipped across a Madison East High School gym floor Monday night in choreographed routines, their sheer numbers were eye-catching. For most people, spotting a unicyclist is an oddity. But for the members of the Madison Unicyclists Freestyle Team, who hop quickly onto their single wheels and move forward and backward with ease, unicycles are second nature.
It’s that prowess that has won the team first place at the North American Unicycling Championships for the last two years. Next week, about 50 members of the club, ranging in age from about six to 60, will head to Fort Collins, Colorado, to defend the team’s freestyle title. For the first time, the club is also entering a junior freestyle team, made up exclusively of riders 14 and under.
On Monday, the riders offered a “showcase” performance of what they hope will be their winning moves in front of friends and family who might not get to see them perform in Colorado.
“You'll be seeing riders of different ability levels, but everybody is trying to put on their best performance,” said Patricia Wilton, a founding member of Madison Unicyclists and the coach of the club’s freestyle team.
Freestyle riding is a bit like dance, said Tessa Schoenecker, 16, who rides with the team and coaches the junior team.
“You get a costume, you have music and a lot of it is based on your performance,” said Schoenecker. The routines are judged for both performance and the tricks demonstrated.
Monday’s showcase consisted of 17 acts in which costumed riders — solo, in pairs or in groups — executed choreographed arrangements to songs, a bit like pedaling synchronized swimmers. Opening the showcase was a routine by two of the club’s youngest riders, Annika Stringer and Kendall Schoenecker, who cycled in colorful dresses patterned with fish scales to “Under the Sea” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
Tessa Schoenecker said choosing a routine can be challenging. The routine needs a long enough song or combination of songs — five minutes for club routines and three minutes for junior teams — and the theme needs to be obvious to the audience.
“You have to find something that you can costume cheaply,” she said, “and also just something that can read well and that you can really play with.”
Freestyle team riders sped across the room, some in purple dresses and others in white button-downs, suit pants and purple bow-ties in a routine set to Whitney Houston's “I Want to Dance with Somebody.” The extravagantly choreographed prom routine included a “promposal,” posing for photos and the crowning, while pedaling, of a prom king and queen.
Later, the junior team wore cheerleader uniforms and jerseys as they cycled to “Hey, Mickey,” linking hands in a large circle and then forming a line across the gym. And most dance-like of all was the pair routine by brother-and-sister Patricia Wilton, 25, and Scott Wilton, 26, who twirled across the floor to a fast-paced medley including “Do You Love Me?”
Dancing on unicycles is the culmination of years of practice, say the Wiltons. The freestyle team is made up of the most advanced riders — those who have reached the fifth of ten skill levels — from the club’s various school and community programs. When a rider is first starting, the goal is simple, they said in unison: “Stay on.”
"You start out falling a ton,” said Scott Wilton, assistant coach of the freestyle team. “And you just practice and you have to persevere and work really hard and sweat a little bit, and maybe get a couple bruises, and get back up and try again."
"Even when you're an advanced rider you still fall all the time,” said Patricia Wilton. “It's all about falling and getting back up."
"There will be falls tonight during the routines, and a lot of it is about, 'How can you keep going as a performer when that happens and maintain your composure?’” Scott Wilton said, “That's not necessarily easy to do if you're seven years old... or 25."
Indeed, there were falls throughout the evening, but each rider — even the youngest — seemed unfazed as she got back on her seat and resumed her routine.
Teagan Schoenecker, 10, who followed her older sister Tessa (now her coach) into unicycling, remembers her first attempts to ride.
"It was really tough. I was struggling a lot,” she said, but she benefited from a community of riders who’d been through the same. "Other people were super welcoming when I started riding and they gave me a lot of tips.”
One she’d pass on to future riders: “If you're starting up, look up while you're riding and don't look down at your pedals."
Ten riders from Denmark’s Freestyle Team and pre-team stopped in Madison to perform in the showcase before heading to compete in Colorado. Danish rider Emma Ringer, 14, said kids have an advantage starting out in this sport.
"Normally in our club, a kid will learn to unicycle in like two hours, three hours maybe," she said. "But older people… they take very long time to learn.”
The challenge involved did not escape Tessa and Teagan’s grandfather, Gov. Tony Evers, as he and his wife sat in the bleachers waiting to see their four granddaughters perform.
“It's an extraordinary skill that I would never, ever, ever have. And so I always appreciate watching our kids and our grandkids do stuff that I could never do,” Evers said. “A lot of work goes into it, so it's good to come here and cheer them on.”