Madison to lower speed limit across five major streets this fall

Major roads across Madison will have a lower speed limit starting in September and October as the city pushes on with its bid to curtail traffic-related injuries and deaths.
This fall's speed reductions will include portions of Park Street, Cottage Grove Road, Whitney Way, Mineral Point Road and North Thompson Drive. Streets chosen for reductions have either been prone to crashes or are frequently traveled by pedestrians and bicycles, said Renee Callaway, the city's pedestrian bicycle administrator.
"We started doing them because speed is such a huge factor in the outcome of traffic crashes," Callaway said. "Even a few miles an hour can make a big difference."
The affected roadways are:
South Park Street
- Regent Street to Badger Road (from 30 mph to 25)
Cottage Grove Road
- Drexel Avenue to Highway 51 (from 30 mph to 25)
- Highway 51 to Flora Lane (from 35 mph to 30)
Whitney Way
- Sheboygan Avenue to Mineral Point Road (from 30 mph to 25)
- Mineral Point Road to Tokay Boulevard (from 35 mph to 30)
- Beltline to Raymond Road (from 30 mph to 25)
Mineral Point Road
- Whitney Way to Science Drive (from 40 mph to 35)
North Thompson Drive
- Sycamore Avenue to Highway 30 (from 30 mph to 25)
Permanent speed limit signs will be installed prior to the reductions, accompanied by digital signs reminding drivers of the changes.
The reductions are part of the Vision Zero initiative Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway launched last summer, which aims to eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries by 2030.
Madison recorded two pedestrian deaths by vehicles between 2015 and 2019, the city said in announcing the new speed reductions. In 2020, the city recorded 15 traffic-related deaths, the most in at least the past six years, according to the city Department of Transportation.
With the initiative in its second year, the city does not yet have data on how effective speed reductions have been in decreasing traffic injuries and death, Callaway said.
"It's a little too early to tell," Callaway said. "It's definitely something we're keeping an eye on and we'll be digging into more as time goes by. We'll be able to see if we have met our goals with that or not."