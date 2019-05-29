"This is the largest class Madison has ever seen: A class of 50 — five zero," Capt. Jennifer L. Krueger Favour, captain of training, told the packed auditorium at the Madison Police Department Training Facility on Tuesday morning. With every seat taken, people of all ages leaned against the wall or sat on the steps as they watched their loved ones be sworn in to begin the department’s nine-month training process.
The class — nine more than the prior class — owes its size to a spate of retirements as officers hired in large numbers in the 1990s reach the end of their careers.
“We're kind of hitting one of the age bubbles,” Krueger Favour said.
It’s a major shift, Police Chief Michael Koval told the crowd. "Now, to the city of Madison, we need to be a little bit concerned. What you see — untried, unproven, untested — is one-fourth of patrol services. Pray for us."
When the incoming class hits the streets in February 2020, they, and the class that graduated earlier this year, will make up half of Madison’s patrol officers.
The task ahead
It’s a challenge facing police departments across the country, and some departments have struggled to fill openings as a strong economy leaves workers with more options.
"In the course of the last five years, we've seen these national trends. Recruitment is down. Retention is now sketchy. These are acerbic times that we live in,” Koval said.
Krueger Favour said Madison has received fewer applicants over the past few years.
"It's following the national trend,” she said. “We are very lucky however that the quality of applicants that we have with the Madison Police Department is very high.” She said that has allowed the department to keep officer numbers constant from year to year.
But, Koval said, “I'm not just swapping out a body for body. How do I replace these icons and people who have learned to master how it is that we do this job and do it well?”
As captain of training for the department, Krueger Favour called the situation "unprecedented,” but said the department is up to the task.
Koval noted the new recruits’ potential to transform the department. "I would take this enthusiasm, this attitude, and this outlook over anything else,” he said, “because if you have that in your heart of hearts, then we can conquer the world and all those problems that are attendant to it.”
Training began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, but because of the large class size, the usual classroom wouldn’t do. Instead, the new recruits will receive their training in the same auditorium where they were sworn in.
Not 'Just the facts, ma’am'
To fill its ranks, the Madison Police Department invites applicants who may never have served in law enforcement before. This year’s recruits are former teachers, retail supervisors, graduate research assistants, pharmacy techs, umpires, animal control officers and lifeguards. Many have served in the National Guard, Air Force, Army, Marines or Peace Corps.
"We like life experience,” Krueger Favour said. “We appreciate people that have come from varied backgrounds and have done different things in their lives."
Koval said that he selects future officers in part on their interpersonal skills.
"One of the things I'm thinking in the back of my mind is, 'If a family member of mine were to be victimized, how would I feel about this individual being that first point of contact?'” Koval said. “That's sort of my sniff test.”
Koval called on the new recruits to seize the “profound opportunity” to serve their communities, whether it’s in a responding to a noise complaint, intervening in domestic abuse, administering drugs to reverse an overdose, or working with mental health professionals to aid someone in a mental health crisis.
“At the end of the day, I wouldn't want someone who's voiceless, vulnerable and hurting to encounter sort of the old police model of Joe Friday on Dragnet: 'Just the facts, ma'am,'” Koval said. “We can't have that. We can do better."
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway emphasized those values in her address to the recruits.
“I won't tell you to strive for excellence, because you've shown that you do. But I will ask you to strive for empathy, for each other, for your brothers and sisters in arms, and for the community that you serve,” Rhodes-Conway said. “I will ask you to understand the importance of collaboration and compassion and to use those values in the course of your duties.”
More than the 'run-and-gun'
That less-traditional role is what attracted Steven Clennon, 23, a recent graduate of Winona State University, to join the department. The Austin, Minnesota, native had planned to follow his father into the force, but thought he would serve in his home state. When Madison Police Department recruiters presented at his school, they stood out from the other departments.
“A lot of them kind of sent some younger guys and preached the run-and-gun, 'This is the city if you want to hit some action,'" Clennon said. “Madison came in and really preached the community.”
Clennon hopes that as a member of the Madison Police Department, he will have the opportunity to work closely with the community, "versus just kind of the traditional policing role of arresting and citing people.”
“They really, at least to myself, seemed to address more of the root problems that are associated with crime,” Clennon said.
Wisconsin native Brittney Lathrop, 30, joined the department after 11 years in the Army. "I've been all over the world and I wanted to get back to Wisconsin,” Lathrop said. “Once I started learning more about Madison Police Department, I knew it was going to be a great fit for what I wanted to do."
Some parts of police training will resemble Lathrop’s military training, but she’s looking forward to the new skills she’ll build. "Interacting with people, de-escalating situations — I think that's going to be interesting,” Lathrop said. “I think it's going to help not just in work life but in personal life as well."
'A better way to enforce the law'
Another recruit with military experience, Chicago native Mark Bonds, 26, returned last year from deployment in Kuwait with the National Guard. He’s been planning for this career since his “first and worst encounter with law enforcement” at age 14, when he says officers didn’t treat him right.
"It's just how they talk to you and how they interact with you… Look. I'm a human being,” Bonds said. “I get it, you know, somebody who fits the description, but at the same time, be personable. Be professional. Be direct, but also be personable. I think that is the element that is sometimes missing in law enforcement.”
From that time, he knew. “I was like, 'That can't be the way that you should be doing law enforcement. That can't be the right way. There has to be a better way.”
On this first day of training, he was looking forward to the six months of in-class training before he goes into the field.
“Hopefully during this time... I learn a better way to enforce the law."