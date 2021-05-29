Madison residents organize against zoning changes

Proposed changes to Madison’s zoning code could lead to what the city hopes is a faster, easier process for developers to build new and affordable housing, as well as address the need for smaller scale housing projects that will increase density. It is part of the city’s effort to address Madison’s significant housing gaps and needs.
But many of the city’s neighborhood associations and residents have pushed back against the potential changes, which face a vote at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, arguing that they will reduce residents’ ability to give feedback about developments that could reshape their neighborhoods.
The zoning changes are the city’s way of trying to make it easier to build multi-family housing and “the missing middle” of real estate development — duplexes or townhomes — without developers having to go through an extended process.
Under the proposed changes, city staff could approve some small developments “by right,” meaning that a developer would not have to seek conditional use approval from the Plan Commission.
Opponents of the ordinance are concerned that nixing the rigorous process that exists today will cut residents out of the loop on what gets built next door to them.
Pilar Rebecca Gomez-Ibanez, who sits on the Marquette Neighborhood Association’s Planning and Development committee, said that she agrees that more housing is needed, but that it can’t come at the expense of neighborhood input.
“I have been really surprised by how much negative perception there is of neighborhood input,” she said. “The city is talking about eliminating the impediments to these developments. The impediments they’re talking about are people. I think neighborhood input is a longstanding thing that the city has had that makes neighborhoods better.”
Gomez-Ibanez said that residents looking to provide input on developments proposed for their neighborhoods is not the same thing as the “not in my backyard” culture that plagued the process of some urban planning.
“It’s not being against change, it’s being against not having a voice in that change,” she said. “There’s a way that neighborhood input is portrayed as just being the NIMBY thing, like people don’t want change and are trying to squash development. In all the years I’ve been paying attention to development … what I hear is people pushing for affordability and sustainability, which are thoughtful things that make the neighborhood a nice place to live.”
Opponents of the zoning changes are also worried about gentrification, as developers looking to build high-end housing won’t have to face public scrutiny.
“I have a lot of concerns about gentrification and people being pushed out and not able to live here,” Gomez-Ibanez said. “Especially in the pockets of more affordable homes and rental properties where we already have a lot of the ‘missing middle’ properties. I’m worried this will lead to those properties being bought out and turned into higher end, more luxury developments.”
In an effort to mobilize voices in opposition to the proposed changes, 102 residents from some of the city’s most active neighborhood associations — Marquette, Tenney-Lapham and Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara — submitted a letter to the city on Friday afternoon.
The letter highlighted many concerns.
“The proposal has good intentions and positive elements,” the letter says. “However, we believe these will be outweighed by unintended negative consequences for affordability, equity and democratic process.”
Building more affordable housing has been a focus in Madison in recent years. The zoning ordinance is one of many new tools city officials say will help address the shortage of affordable housing in Madison.
In large development projects, developers look to provide a certain percentage of affordable units along with market-rate units. But large projects are expensive and some developers balk at the idea of accommodating a lot of lower rate units because doing so makes it difficult to secure financing.
Meanwhile, small developers seeking to build more modest buildings report being thwarted by the city’s lengthy approval process, which can include several neighborhood meetings in addition to those required for approval from the Plan and Urban Design commissions.
“The city thrives on public input and prioritizes public input,” said Heather Stouder, director of the Madison Planning Division. “Public input can also lengthen a development review process significantly and it can lead to a lot of unpredictability with regard to what can be approved in the end. The smaller scale developers simply don’t have the capital available to hold this land … while they go through a public process.”
Sometimes that means smaller projects that would have included affordable housing are shut down before they reach the city approval process.
“Time is money at the smaller scale,” Stouder said.
But neighborhood residents pushed back against the idea that these zoning changes will automatically lead to more affordable housing.
“This proposal, however, stands a good chance of exacerbating the affordability problem rather than helping it,” the letter says. “It is a stand-alone zoning change that does not address affordability in any way.”
The letter goes on to say that high-demand areas like the Marquette Neighborhood will see land values spike: “We are likely to lose exactly what we want to gain: already-existing affordable and workforce housing, especially ‘missing middle’ scale housing, will be bought up and turned into denser, market-rate or luxury housing.”
At a neighborhood meeting this week, Ald. Christian Albouras, District 20, told his constituents that he would see to it that the opportunities for neighborhood input in new development remained by bringing developers to a table that includes residents.
“You have my commitment that if I’m aware of a development that comes and is going to fall within permitted use, I’m going to want to bring that developer to the table and the neighbors to the table to talk about it,” Alberous said. “Obviously, I can invite them to that table. I’m assuming that they will want to show that they’re a good neighbor.”