Madison residents organize against zoning changes

Under the proposed changes, city staff could approve some small developments “by right,” meaning that a developer would not have to seek conditional use approval from the Plan Commission.

Opponents of the ordinance are concerned that nixing the rigorous process that exists today will cut residents out of the loop on what gets built next door to them.

Pilar Rebecca Gomez-Ibanez, who sits on the Marquette Neighborhood Association’s Planning and Development committee, said that she agrees that more housing is needed, but that it can’t come at the expense of neighborhood input.

“I have been really surprised by how much negative perception there is of neighborhood input,” she said. “The city is talking about eliminating the impediments to these developments. The impediments they’re talking about are people. I think neighborhood input is a longstanding thing that the city has had that makes neighborhoods better.”

Gomez-Ibanez said that residents looking to provide input on developments proposed for their neighborhoods is not the same thing as the “not in my backyard” culture that plagued the process of some urban planning.