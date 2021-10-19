Madison Police chief touts gun violence reduction strategy

Some versions of the model have included the creation of lists detailing priority offenders. Barnes believes that list creation isn’t the right fit for Madison, so they most likely will not implement that part of it.

Ostensibly, the 15 full-time case workers would be in touch with people identified as potential victims or future perpetrators of gun violence. The specific method by which people will be identified as such has not been solidified, but people who are arrested for certain infractions, who seem at risk to either pick up a gun or have already, will be worked with.

“They are brought into a neutral spot for the purpose of… services that they need to get their life back on track,” Barnes said. “The police are willing to look the other way on small violations like driver’s license, and things of that nature that may prohibit that person from becoming successful. And we make good on that promise. We help them find jobs, education and housing. And they can take that route. Many people who go through focused deterrence or violence prevention, they take that option, and they go on to live very successful lives.”

There's a tremendous need for this approach in the Madison community, Barnes said.