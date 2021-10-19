Madison Police chief touts gun violence reduction strategy

In an effort to reduce gun violence in Madison, Police Chief Shon Barnes is proposing the city implement a gun violence reduction strategy, which has been successful in reducing gun violence in other municipalities nationwide.
The community will have the chance to learn about the approach during an Oct. 26 community meeting on Zoom hosted by Focused Interruption CEO Anthony Cooper, who will speak with National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform executive director David Muhammed about how the program works. People interested in attending the zoom can do so here.
During the meeting people will also learn about two budget amendment items that will be going before the City Council and the Dane County Board of Supervisors at a future, as yet unscheduled, date.
The proposals would provide funding for Dane County and the city of Madison that would enable the public health department to hire 15 full-time case workers. Those case workers would identify at-risk-for-gun-violence youths in the community and engage in outreach and mentoring with them. The cost of implementing the program won’t be known until there is a formal proposal.
Identifying people at-risk to commit or be involved in gun violence is part of a data-driven strategy that Barnes believes is the most effective way to reduce gun violence, lower arrests overall in the community, and allocate law enforcement and grassroots resources in the most effective way.
“I’m passionate about evidence-based policing,” said Barnes. “Evidence-based policing means that we use empirical, random controlled trial research in order to guide decisions when we can. So, the strategy that they’re proposing is a hybrid of what’s most commonly referred to as focused deterrence, or Project Safe Neighborhoods.”
The Project Safe Neighborhoods model brings together community leaders, prosecutors and law enforcement to identify the most pressing issues in terms of community safety and use that data to perform community outreach with the individuals who are identified as being high-risk to engage in crimes.
“What they are proposing is the intervention model of Project Safe Neighborhoods,” Barnes said. “Which will allow community members to interrupt cycles of violence that may occur in a lot of our communities most likely associated with gang violence, or retaliatory shooting.
“As you know, not all acts of violence are created equally. Some involve intimate partner violence, some involve retaliation, and some are more spontaneous acts of aggression against persons who come together at a time when they’re both very angry. Sometimes you do not have any warning for that.”
Some versions of the model have included the creation of lists detailing priority offenders. Barnes believes that list creation isn’t the right fit for Madison, so they most likely will not implement that part of it.
Ostensibly, the 15 full-time case workers would be in touch with people identified as potential victims or future perpetrators of gun violence. The specific method by which people will be identified as such has not been solidified, but people who are arrested for certain infractions, who seem at risk to either pick up a gun or have already, will be worked with.
“They are brought into a neutral spot for the purpose of… services that they need to get their life back on track,” Barnes said. “The police are willing to look the other way on small violations like driver’s license, and things of that nature that may prohibit that person from becoming successful. And we make good on that promise. We help them find jobs, education and housing. And they can take that route. Many people who go through focused deterrence or violence prevention, they take that option, and they go on to live very successful lives.”
There's a tremendous need for this approach in the Madison community, Barnes said.
“We’re not at a place right now where people will call the police or they may not know when to call the police, if there is an altercation about to occur. But having people that the community trusts, that do violence prevention work and really talk to people, understand what services they need, and then get them connected to those services, that’s something that I think could be very beneficial to Madison.”
Barnes has previously participated in this model of gun violence reduction. He is one of the only law enforcement officers in Wisconsin who has helped implement and execute this strategy, which was part of his job when he was deputy chief of police in Salisbury, North Carolina, from 2017-2020.
The dual approach of community outreach and focused interruption is key.
“If you are a convicted felon, and you pick up a gun, and you decide to hurt someone in our community, you are telling us that you don’t want to be part of our community. That’s the interruptive piece. That piece is very important,” Barnes said. “You also have a community piece where we’re willing to help people get on track, and they all (both pieces) have to be done at the same time.”
Members of the Focused Interruption Coalition agree with Barnes that this strategy is key. FIC's Cooper and COO Nicholas Loumas are both staunch supporters.
“We have a critical public safety and social justice threat, and we need to do everything in our power to address it as soon as possible,” said Loumas. “In 2020, we saw more shootings in Madison than in 2018 and 2019 combined. 2021 has seen a slight decrease in gun violence, although honestly over the past few weeks that may be at 2020 levels.”
Last month, an 11 year-old-girl in Fitchburg was accidently shot by her 15 year-old brother while playing with a gun. The boy, who has been charged as a juvenile, has pleaded a denial of the charges, the juvenile equivalent of not guilty.
Controversy has swirled over a separate incident on State Street involving a Madison Police officer being hit by gunfire while responding to a call. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said the officer was accidentally hit by a gunshot from another MPD officer, who fired his weapon during the arrest of a Madison man on Oct. 10.
These incidents have taken place on top of an already tense gun violence situation in Madison since 2020, when 58 people were reportedly shot, according to information provided by Focused Interruption Coalition.
“That’s the public safety aspect of it,” Loumas said of the data and the anecdotes of gun violence. “There’s a social justice aspect of it as well. Black men are 19 times more likely to be gunshot victims than white men. This matches a national dynamic where homicide is the leading cause of death of Black men ages 15-35. That cannot stand. I cannot stand in a community where we claim that the lives of these young men matter and their lives are being destroyed by this issue.”
For Cooper, who has put himself in violent and tense situations to try to provide calm to people who are thinking about committing gun violence, instituting this strategy is a clear path forward.
“If our own chief of police understands the value of this for our community and how this can really balance things throughout our community, and wants to see this work, who the hell wouldn’t support it?” Cooper said. “We cannot keep going like this and keep losing lives. We need to be able to institutionalize saving lives for our community as a whole.”
