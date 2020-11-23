Madison Plan Commission set to take up Lake Street fraternity development

Madison’s Plan Commission is set to review a proposal that would demolish two houses near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus in order to construct an eight-story apartment building that would also house a fraternity.
Alphi Chi Sigma, which owns two three-story houses at 619 and 621 N. Lake Street, is seeking to replace the current structures that have fallen into disrepair and work with local developer Patrick Properties to build a new home for the professional chemistry fraternity.
It would feature two apartments on the second floor and a first-floor space for the fraternity, a co-ed organization with over 50 members. The remaining floors would each have three apartments, adding up to 20 total apartments for the building — 12 three-bedroom units, 7 five-bedrooms and one 10-bedroom unit.
Alpha Chi Sigma has owned the building at 619 N Lake St since the 1950s and has owned the 621 house since the 1920s.
The proposal is up for discussion at the November 23 meeting of the Plan Commission, which would need to approve a demolition permit for the site as well as approve conditional use.
But the proposal has already hit a potential roadblock because City Planning staff have recommended against demolition and conditional use.
According to a summary recommendation the Planning Division submitted, the standards for approval have not been met due to a lack of “compatibility with the Downtown Plan and regarding the report of the City’s historic preservation planner.”
During a neighborhood meeting in October, photographs appeared to show a lack of upkeep of the current buildings.
The house at 619 N. Lake St. was built in 1909 and the house at 621 was built in 1899. Fraternity members said they face constant problems with failing of heating and plumbing, as well as a stream of bills for needed repairs.
But downtown business owner Bob Klebba, who has fought against the demolition of historic houses and some new developments downtown, argued the disrepair represents “demolition by neglect" by the fraternity.
Support Local Journalism
He said that the fraternity has neglected regular maintenance at the building for years and that he'd like to see preservation instead of demolition of the two addresses.
“The reality is that the fraternity's buildings contribute to the historic district in a way that most other buildings don't. That is, they present the facade of the historic district on the west end as it has appeared for over 100 years," Klebba said. “Furthermore, in my tour of the buildings, I saw nothing that couldn't be addressed. In fact I saw lovely contemporaneous architectural features that would never be recreated in 2020. I saw issues with weatherization that had been ignored. I saw burst pipes that hadn't been drained before the heat was turned off. Overall, the spaces were in good condition and could be easily lived in with some straightforward repairs.”
Jay Sekhon, president of Alpha Chi Sigma, said the fraternity has worked hard to try to keep up with the repairs. Sekhon disputed the concept of “demoliton by neglect," saying it is inaccurate in its portrayal of the efforts of the fraternity.
“We have poured countless dollars and hours of blood/sweat/tears into maintaining the houses for decades, largely following the co-op housing model in order to keep rents low,” Sekhon said. “If we had the money to fix the innumerable issues with two 100+ year old structures, we would have done so. Heaven knows we have tried within our own means.”
For Alphi Chi Sigma, the project is all about ensuring that in the future, its members continue to be able to enjoy the fraternal experience previous generations have.
“We are a tiny, volunteer-run nonprofit organization that wants to make sure our members have access to a similar fraternal experience in terms of housing and usable space that we had during our undergraduate years,” Sekhon said. “If there was free or easily accessible money on the table which could solve our problems — in whole or in part — we would have pounced on it.”
Sekhon says he’s all for the sentiment of preserving the houses' historic facades, but that the experience of the fraternities members living in the failing, old buildings has forced them into needing a new space.
Klebba, though, stands by the idea that a little bit more care could turn things around in the historic buildings. He expressed concern that the developer is being opportunistic and jumping on a chance to sell market-rate apartments, while telling the fraternity the space is just too old and worn to do anything but demolish.
“I feel bad for the fraternity members and the building corporation. They've been seduced by a developer who has promised them a brand new space with 21st century amenities if they sell him their properties," Klebba said, pointing out that 621 has already been sold to the developer and 619 has been abandoned. "The developer gets to use over 75% of the building space to rent out market-rate apartments, realizing a huge return on investment. They worked so closely in their own bubble that they have been unprepared for negative community reaction to their proposal."
But Sekhon says the fraternity has had its eyes wide open throughout the process. He said the fraternity contracted with property management companies from 2015 until the houses were vacated in 2019 in order to extend the lives of the houses as much as possible. He said the overwhelming majority of members have been committed to staying at the site, but the extent of the rehab needed and mounting health and safety issues forced the fraternity to stop renting rooms out.
“The development we are proposing is really best understood as a joint venture. The aforementioned financial constraints severely limited our ability to pay for any rehabilitation or redevelopment efforts — in essence, our value was that of the land and the houses. The only way a third party would even consider helping us out was if there was some kind of incentive, and the size & scale of the proposal just barely manages to make the economics work out for both our organization and a developer partner,” Sekhon said.
The Plan Commission is able to grant approval for demolition and conditional use over objections from city staff.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!