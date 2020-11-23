Madison Plan Commission set to take up Lake Street fraternity development

Klebba, though, stands by the idea that a little bit more care could turn things around in the historic buildings. He expressed concern that the developer is being opportunistic and jumping on a chance to sell market-rate apartments, while telling the fraternity the space is just too old and worn to do anything but demolish.

“I feel bad for the fraternity members and the building corporation. They've been seduced by a developer who has promised them a brand new space with 21st century amenities if they sell him their properties," Klebba said, pointing out that 621 has already been sold to the developer and 619 has been abandoned. "The developer gets to use over 75% of the building space to rent out market-rate apartments, realizing a huge return on investment. They worked so closely in their own bubble that they have been unprepared for negative community reaction to their proposal."

But Sekhon says the fraternity has had its eyes wide open throughout the process. He said the fraternity contracted with property management companies from 2015 until the houses were vacated in 2019 in order to extend the lives of the houses as much as possible. He said the overwhelming majority of members have been committed to staying at the site, but the extent of the rehab needed and mounting health and safety issues forced the fraternity to stop renting rooms out.