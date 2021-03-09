Madison Plan Commission denies Langdon proposal a second time

Christine Hughes, who is a board member with Alphi Chi Omega, expressed concern that a potential party atmosphere and large numbers of unauthorized guests at the building could present safety issues for the women in a neighboring sorority.

“Based on reports from other development sights, we’re very concerned for the safety of the 60 women in the building,” Hughes said. “The upper stories to this proposed project will look right down into young ladies rooms. To me, that is a complete and total invasion of privacy. The inclusion of a common/party space on the roof is a recipe for difficulties with the neighbors.”

Hub II’s proposal includes a rooftop pool deck and hot tub area. According to Rodney King, who heads the Core Spaces development team, residents of the Hub II would have key fobs that would give them access to the rooftop pool area during certain hours, but he did not elaborate on what those hours would be.

King said that staff would monitor rooftop activities via a video monitor and, if problems arose, would contact managers who would help them clear out people on the roof after hours or deal with other undesirable behavior.