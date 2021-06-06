Madison organization looks to build 'library' of bikes for differently abled riders

"We just felt like Madison needs to have something happen like this too," McNurlen said.

The Cargo Bike Shop, 1404 Williamson Street, has partnered with the group to source some e-bikes with configurations that better accommodate people with different physical abilities.

“We know a lot of families who have differently abled kids who can ride these bikes,” McNurlen said. “They can also be helpful for people who are seniors who need something different.”

Bike enthusiasts Philip Crawford and his partner, Margie Franzen, will tag along on Sunday.

“I have a sister who has been in a wheelchair for a decade and I’ve always wanted to get her on a bike,” Crawford said. “Her capabilities aren’t such that that’s been possible for her. But we shared thoughts about getting biking available to more people, regardless of ability.”

Crawford and Franzen will be riding in a bike from Cargo with a platform that pivots down to accommodate a wheelchair. A person in a wheelchair can then ride the bike without ever leaving the chair.

“It has an electric assist that helps the peddler and the passenger,” Crawford said. “This is the only one that I’ve seen of this type in the United States.”