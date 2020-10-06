Madison nonprofit serving Hmong elders seeks help

“A Hmong family and a couple of Cambodian families went through the raid this summer,” Vue said. “One mom said, ‘This is a nightmare. I want to be able to wake up from it and say it was just a nightmare.’ But it’s real.”

around Madison. Many Hmong elders also worry a stigma could be attached to their families, as if getting COVID-19 meant they had done something wrong.

“It’s really hard on families,” Vue said. “The biggest fear for the elders is if they have it and go into the ER, they won’t see their family ever again. Once you’re taken to the hospital it’s basically a death wish because you will die alone and your family won’t be able to see you.”

For many of the elders, this emotional turmoil has triggered PTSD from the aftermath of the Vietnam War (as well as the war itself), when Hmong families were murdered during a genocide and refugees were forced to flee to the United States, where they had to start over in a new land without any confidence that loved ones left behind would be safe.

