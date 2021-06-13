Madison neighborhood centers gear up for return to normal summer activities

Kids will start at beginner level and go all the way up to Vera Expert. Kids who achieve Vera Expert will have their names etched into a plaque on display at the center and be honored at an award ceremony at the end of the summer.

Goodman Community Center, located just off of Atwood Avenue on the east side, is also providing its usual range of summer programming, though with caution.

Amie Hoag, director of communications at Goodman reminded people that young children haven’t been vaccinated and that Goodman needs to take that into account with its programming.

“I think we’re still working out the differences,” Hoag said when comparing last summer to this summer’s programming. “We will still maintain our sanitation practices. We will determine whether kids need to be masked outside and still will be inside. We’re looking at increasing our capacity compared to last summer and adding a few more kids than we had last summer.”

Hoag said there are still openings for kids who want to participate and that anyone can still enroll.