Madison men's homeless shelter moving to Fleet Services Building next week

She indicated that Porchlight has also paused the enforcement of a policy that limited an individuals’ use of the shelter to 90 days.

O’Keefe said the Fleet Services Building is intended to be a temporary shelter while the city secures a site for a permanent homeless shelter. He added that a couple of potential sites have been identified and the hope is that within a year, the city will move the men’s shelter from the Fleet Services Building into a permanent space in order to begin making way for the long-anticipated Madison Public Market.

During the neighborhood meeting, O’Keefe responded to a resident asking about the city’s commitment to finding a permanent shelter.

“We have known for quite some time that the physical places we were working with were deficient,” O’Keefe said. “If there’s one thing that the last eight or nine months have taught us, it's that, when properly resourced, these operations can run quite well. The city and the county are committed to finding a site for a permanent shelter.”